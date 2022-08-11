Highway 81 Project Set For 2023 Bid Letting

U.S. Highway 81 reconstruction north of Yankton remains scheduled for bids next year with a projected $31 million price tag, according to a South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) official.
Plans call for soliciting bids in 2023, but the exact time frame could change, said Yankton Area Engineer Greg Rothschadl. Plans call for changing the current two-lane stretch to a divided four-lane highway with a grass median.
“The schedule is to let the project to bids late summer of 2023,” he said. “That is on schedule for now but could change by then. We won’t know more on this until probably the spring of 2023.”
U.S. Highway 81 is a transcontinental roadway also known as the Pan American Highway. The road provides a major thoroughfare, particularly for truck traffic.
Highway 81 crosses the Missouri River at the Discovery Bridge in Yankton, a key connection of southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
When completed, the DOT project will make for much easier driving north of Yankton, Rothschadl said. He anticipates improved traffic flow.
“The traffic count is around 3,700 vehicles per day, which is quite large for a two-lane roadway, especially one that is as hilly as this one,” he said. “The crash history is not out of line on this stretch. Mostly switching to the four-lane (has been taken) to up the level of service to the traveling public and provide more passing opportunities with the extra lanes.”
The Highway 81 project will include different aspects, Rothschadl said.
The reconstruction of Highway 81 will take place from 306th Street (the Tabor road) to a half-mile north of 303rd Street (the Johnson Bridge/Volin road), he said.
“This will include constructing two bridges in the bottom of Poverty Valley,” he said. “We plan to maintain traffic through the work zone during construction.”
The DOT currently holds a time frame for starting construction in fall 2023 or early 2024, with possible completion during fall 2024. Surfacing of the roadway would then be undertaken in 2025’.
The estimated cost is $17.4 million for the grading and bridges and $13.3 million for the surfacing project, accounting for the projected total of $31 million.
The SDDOT work on U.S. Highway 81 follows a federal-state agreement, Rothschadl said.
“All state DOTs are in charge of maintaining the U.S. highways in their state,” he said. “This is just part of the agreement with the Federal Highway Administration and part of receiving federal funds for all our projects. Therefore, the SDDOT maintains the U.S. highways and interstates in South Dakota.”
Rothschadl anticipates that the S.D. Highway 46 work between U.S. 81 and Irene will be completed and not in conflict with the future Highway 81 work.
“The grading on 46 is supposed to be done by next fall and the roadway opened up,” he said. “Surfacing of 46 will be done in 2024 but will be done under traffic.”
In terms of the Highway 81 project, the DOT has taken into account future prices and supply availability, Rothschadl said.
“Our project estimates include inflation, so it’s not a large concern at this time,” he said. “So far, supply chain issues have only affected DOT projects slightly, but they could affect them more in the future. We’re monitoring the issues and hope they don’t affect us too much.”
