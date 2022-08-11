Highway 81 Project Set For 2023 Bid Letting
Buy Now

Traffic flows Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 81 north of Yankton. A stretch of the highway will be converted from two lanes into four lanes with a grass median.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

U.S. Highway 81 reconstruction north of Yankton remains scheduled for bids next year with a projected $31 million price tag, according to a South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) official.

Plans call for soliciting bids in 2023, but the exact time frame could change, said Yankton Area Engineer Greg Rothschadl. Plans call for changing the current two-lane stretch to a divided four-lane highway with a grass median.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.