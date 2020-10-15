100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 16, 1920
• Roads in Yankton county were not spoiled by the rains of this week, according to motorists. The dust has been settled and the bumps smoothed out, making them even better than before.
• Robert E. Dowdell, of Artesian, well known newspaper man and politician, was transacting business in the city today.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 16, 1945
• Twenty Hereford steer calves shown by the Jim River ranch, Scotland, S.D., Monday were judged the grand champion carload of the first Chicago market feeder cattle show at the union stock yards. The grand champions averaging 360 pounds each, brought their exhibitor $650 of the $5,320 in prize money offered for the entire show.
• Mr. and Mrs. Felix Vinatieri arrived last week from Vallejo, California, to make their home here at 115 Walnut Street. Vinatieri, who has been working in shipyards at Mare Island, will be employed with his father, Ehrum Vinatieri, in the plumbing business.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 16, 1970
• Kathy Mullally of Vermillion, a senior majoring in elementary education, was crowned Dakota Day Queen last night in outdoor ceremonies kicking off three days of activity of the University of South Dakota homecoming at Vermillion.
• The Yankton College Greyhounds have moved up to the thirteenth place in the nation in this week’s ratings put out by the NAIA. The Hounds rank is in the Division II category.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 16, 1995
• Pie baking has gone high-tech. The winning apple pie in Garrity’s Apple Fest Apple Pie Baking Contest was baked in the microwave. Leona Cwach, Yankton, entered her family’s favorite apple pie at the urging of her son-in-law.
• The quota for paddlefish below Gavins Point Dam has been reached, Game, Fish and Parks officials have announced. That means the paddlefish season will end Monday. According to the state, the paddlefish season has to end 48 hours after 1,600 paddlefish are caught.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.