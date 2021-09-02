South Dakota posted 536 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 2,071. They were not recorded in the Yankton area.
Active cases continued to climb, moving up 4% to 5,688, but active hospitalizations dropped by 11 to 218 — the first decline in more than two weeks.
Yankton County saw seven new positive tests and one new recovery, lifting the number of active cases to 82, the highest level since Jan. 21. Also, two new hospitalizations were reported. The DOH portal on Thursday showed Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with seven beds occupied by COVID patients, including six in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
Other area South Dakota counties posting new cases included Charles Mix (+6), Clay (+8), Turner (+3) and Union (+5) counties. Also, Hutchinson County’s case count was amended downward by one.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Thursday reported 22 active cases (20 students, 2 staff), down one from Wednesday. The number in quarantine/isolation remained at 34, of whom seven were listed as being on campus (-3).
