100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 22, 1920
• Phil Carroll, formerly catcher on the Sioux City Western League baseball team, has been secured as manager for the Yankton paid ball team this season and is on the ground.
• The city engineer’s force started today on the surveying for the new sewer work in Yankton this summer.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 22, 1945
• At a joint meeting of the Yankton Fire Department and the Yankton Acquaintance Committee of the Chamber of Commerce last night plans were laid for a “know Your Fire Department” program, to be held on two nights, the 9th and the 23rd of July.
• The fire department was called to the rear of the Couch Motor Co., garage last night where waste oil on the ground at the rear of one of the lots had caught fire. No damage was done. The alarm was turned in about 8:15 p.m.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 22, 1970
• Indian artist Oscar Howe has been selected by the U.S. State Department to participate as a speaker in an overseas cultural program, Senator Karl Mundt’s office said Thursday. Howe, a painter and “artist-in-residence” to the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, will speak in a lecture series of programs on the creative arts planned for the Near East and South Asia early next year.
• Flags are flying in downtown Yankton today in observance of the state meeting of the South Dakota Branch of the National Association of Postal Supervisors being held today and Saturday at the Hotel Charles Gurney. Harold Jorgensen, Yankton, is state president of the group, and Mrs. Jorgensen is Auxiliary president.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 22, 1995
• As the last day of the 1994-95 school year dawns, it’s not only the students who are looking forward to the summer. The carefree days are anticipated especially by the five retiring teachers in the Yankton School District. Ray Kooistra, Nelva Kooistra, Joyce Pfeiffer, James List and Max Hawk will take a collective 163 years of teaching experience with them as they retire from teaching.
• About 20 members of the Lillehammer Sons of Norway participated in “Sails for Humanity” to raise funds for the Special Olympics. The group, which received its charter just last fall, turned out for their first big project.
