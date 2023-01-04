Historic Snowfall
Yankton street crews haven’t had much time to stop as they have been clearing the roads after the city received 12.5 inches of snow in Tuesday’s storm. This photo was taken Tuesday at the intersection of Third Street and Broadway Avenue.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

It’s time for the Big Dig, which has already begun.

This week’s snowfall — in some places, measured in feet — officially became one for the record books, possibly kicking off the heaviest winter snowfall in more than a half-century.

