Historic Snowfall

It’s time for the Big Dig, which has already begun.
This week’s snowfall — in some places, measured in feet — officially became one for the record books, possibly kicking off the heaviest winter snowfall in more than a half-century.
Yankton set three notable snowfall marks all at once during the Jan. 2-3 event, according to NWS meteorologist Samantha Garrett.
“For Yankton, this was the fourth highest two-day storm total for any time in January, with 12.5 inches,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “It also set two daily snowfall records with 5 inches on (January) 2nd and 7.5 inches on (January) 3rd.”
And for River City, it might be a sign of more things to come, Garrett said.
She used the reference of a meteorological winter, which begins Dec. 1 and runs for three months, in contrast to the Dec. 21 date usually associated with winter’s start.
“Yankton, from December 1 through January 3, ranks as the eighth snowiest with 15 inches of snow,” she said. “The snowiest for that time period was 32.6 inches during the winter of 2008-09.”
This week’s snowfall began Monday night and continued into Wednesday.
The National Weather Service reported more than 20 inches of snow in several area locations, including Lake Andes with 27 inches, Armour with 26.5 inches, Parkston with 26 inches, Tripp with 25.5 inches and Pickstown with 21 inches.
A Sioux Falls television station reported Corsica with 26 inches.
Other NWS locations included Irene 17 inches, Wagner 16 inches, Parker 15.5 inches, Tyndall 12.8 inches, Yankton 12.5 inches, Menno 12 inches, Centerville 10 inches, Beresford 9 inches and Ponca, Nebraska, with 5 inches.
If these snowfall events continue, this winter could rival the historic 1968-69 winter, Garrett said.
“It’s difficult to say. Some winters start off with a bang and then taper off. But the pattern works the other way as well, where we start slow and pick up during the rest of winter and into spring,” she said.
“But we can say we’re seeing a lot of snow so far. We’re having locations that are setting records, and a lot of those records are challenging 1968-69.
This week’s storms brought a little of everything — snow, wind, rain, ice and even thundersnow. Yankton residents reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during times of snowfall.
Sioux Falls experienced the same phenomenon, Garrett said.
“You get these thunderstorms when there is enough instability in the atmosphere to create that convection,” she said. “You tend to get higher rain or snowfall rates (during that time), which led to the higher snowfall totals.”
While this week’s snowfall may have been historic, it’s not necessarily out of the ordinary for this region, Garrett said.
“This was just another one of these big low-pressure systems that go over the area,” she said. “These systems bring an influx of moisture from the Gulf (of Mexico), which helped some of (this week’s) higher snowfall amounts.”
This week’s massive snow dump did contain a silver lining, Garrett said.
“There was one good thing, the temperatures weren’t bitterly cold,” she said. “They remained in the 20s throughout most of the event, with windchills in the single digits above zero. That was unlike the 40 to 50 degrees below zero windchills two or three weeks ago.”
While the western part of the region was dumped by snowfall, the eastern part saw ice accumulation. Regardless of the situation, authorities issued “no travel” advisories with warnings that stranded motorists could expect to remain in their vehicles until the weather cleared.
At various times, portions of Interstates 29 and 90 were closed in southeast South Dakota.
Douglas County emergency manager Pat Harrington confirmed that portions of his county — which includes Corsica and Armour — received more than 26 inches or more of snow.
“We’re still digging out,” he said. “All major oil roads in the county are open, but numerous township roads remain blocked.”
A Corsica ambulance crew member was picked up by a snowmobile driver and transported to the scene of a call, according to a Corsica EMS member.
Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe, based in Vermillion, said motorists encountered challenging driving conditions.
“We had several slide-ins due to road conditions,” he said. “Most of those seemed to be more related to visibility than slick roads and overdriving conditions, but that happened as well.”
Clay County was spared any major losses of electricity, Howe said.
“Power outages were apparently very brief, and we received no reports of issues from any citizens,” the sheriff said.
In Clay County, the general public seemed to heed the authorities’ call for staying home where possible, Howe said.
“Deputies limited unnecessary patrol but were able to respond to all incidents we received,” he said.
“We were pleased that many people apparently observed ‘no travel’ advisories during the worst of the weather because we found traffic to be light during that time. From what I’ve seen from other counties, I’d say we were fortunate here.”
Clay County Emergency Manager Layne Stewart likewise reported a “pretty normal” time in terms of snow-related incidents. He received reports of minor accidents with none paged out for first responders such as firefighters or emergency medical technicians.
However, Stewart reminds motorists to remain cautious on the roads.
In northeast Nebraska, Knox County Sheriff Don Henery said the Center, Nebraska, area received 8-10 inches of snow with more in various areas.
“Nothing out of the ordinary, just your average Nebraska snow storm,” the sheriff added.
In neighboring Cedar County, Emergency Manager Kevin Garvin said some motorists required assistance.
“Early in the storm, the sheriff’s office had to rescue a couple (of) stranded motorists,” he said. “There were a few reports of stranded vehicles Tuesday morning.”
Now, local residents are dealing with the aftermath of this week’s storm, Garvin said.
“For Cedar County, the cleanup continues,” he said. “The official (snowfall) total for Hartington I was given was 3.1 inches. From what I’ve been told, the further north and west you go the higher the amounts.”
Garrett believes the current snowfall’s impact on the drought remains to be seen.
“Every little bit helps, but it’s difficult to say how much of an impact this liquid might have with the already frozen soil,” she said.
“The soil temperatures were frozen down to 20 inches. Most of it is slowly melting and may just run off, which is good for the river levels that are so low. There is a lot of room with the rivers down so low, but it’s something we will keep watch on.”
SPORTS CHANGES
The Press & Dakotan sports department received the following weather-related changes.
• The Parker girls basketball game against Bon Homme is postponed to a later date.
• The Big East Conference (BEC) boys basketball tournament will be played on Friday and Saturday.
• Bon Homme announced the following Jan. 5 events were postponed and rescheduled:
• MSBB at Parkston-Will be made up on Jan 19 before the varsity double header.
• GBB at Parker-The schools are working on a makeup date and will provide rescheduled information when agreed upon.
• Wrestling triangular in Tyndall vs Marion/Freeman and Elk Point Jefferson has been postponed with the schools working on a rescheduled date.
The Viborg-Hurley at Hanson basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today (Thursday) has been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 7. Play will begin at 1 p.m., with girls’ varsity at 3:15 p.m. and boys’ varsity at 4:30 p.m.
• The Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Dakota Valley basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7.
• The Parkston at Hanson basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, has been rescheduled. The girls’ game will be played on Jan. 9, with the boys’ game scheduled for Jan. 10.
• The Wagner at Ethan basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Jan. 16 in Ethan.
• The wrestling triangular featuring Burke-Gregory and Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes at Parkston, scheduled for Tuesday, will be held on Jan. 30.
• The Freeman Academy-Marion at Oldham-Ramona-Rutland basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday in Ramona, has been rescheduled. The girls’ game will be played on Feb. 4, with the boys’ game on Feb. 11.
• The Menno at Mitchell Christian basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
• The Parkston-Ethan-Hanson at Wagner-Bon Homme gymnastics dual, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
• The girls and boys basketball doubleheader scheduled for today (Thursday) in Corsica between Platte-Geddes and Corsica-Stickney has been postponed and is rescheduled for Jan. 9 at Corsica. The schedule calls for 4 p.m. JV girls followed by JV boys, with 6:30 p.m. varsity girls followed by varsity boys.
• The games scheduled for tonight (Thursday) between Gayville-Volin and Canistota have been postponed with no makeup date at this time.
