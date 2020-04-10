Tuesday, the Yankton School Board will hold its first virtual meeting. Due to social distancing recommendations, the Yankton School District’s (YSD) Administration Building is closed to the public so the upcoming school board meeting will be held online at 5 p.m.
At the meeting, the board is expected to act in support of Terry Crandall as a candidate for the Associated School Board Of South Dakota (ASBSD) board of directors. They will also approve new language for teacher transfers and reassignments and a new foreign language curriculum for the school district.
To attend the meeting virtually, go to the YSD homepage at www.ysd.k12.sd.us, click School Board at the top of the screen and choose Virtual School Board Meeting from the drop down menu. When prompted for a code, enter YSD633.
Normal participation rules and requirements will apply pursuant to school board policy and SD Codified Law.
