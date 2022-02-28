YSD Board Hears Facilities Proposal

The Yankton School District’s elementary schools are operating at near-full capacity, according to a task force, and continually rising enrollment means it’s time to consider the efficient addition of space — as well as the eventual closure of Beadle and Webster elementary schools.
During a special meeting of the Yankton School Board Monday, Valerie Peterson of Wold Architects and Keith Thompson of Koch Hazard Architects presented the Community Facilities Task Force Committee’s recommendations and an explanation of how they were developed.
The recommendation involved building a new early-childhood-through-Kindergarten facility. The proposed structure would include nine rooms for early childhood, including the Early Intervention Preschool, elementary special education services and Pre-K, and 10 Kindergarten classrooms to house all of Yankton’s early-childhood learning with room to grow.
The proposed 68,500-square-foot building would have all the necessary structures and amenities in place to accommodate the addition of all Yankton’s first-grade class sections during a second phase of construction. Core structures would include a media center and a cafeteria that could cook enough food for the additional 10 classes of first graders.
The initial vision was to build the entire 73,000-square-foot facility at once, but higher project costs led the group to propose the two-phased approach, Peterson told board members.
“We called (this option) Best Practice Plus Core, since the group felt really strongly that this should be an early-childhood-through-first-grade center,” Peterson said. “Instead of building a smaller media center and cafeteria, the group wanted to see a number that included that core space in the original build.”
Estimates for the new early-childhood-through-kindergarten facility ranged between $17.6 million and $20.6 million, and would fall within the capital-certificate range of the district budget, she said.
The first-grade addition would add about $5 million to that expense with approximately a 5% increase each year the project is delayed, Thompson noted.
Last year, the school board approved funding for Koch Hazard Architects and Wold Architects and Engineers to jointly perform a Facilities Condition Assessment of all of the buildings in the school district. The need to address updates for the school district’s facilities was incorporated into the school district’s Forward 2024 Plan after a survey revealed concern in the community about the adequacy of YSD’s elementary facilities.
Beginning in January, representatives from Koch Hazard and Wold Architects worked with the task force committee to develop a facilities plan for the district. The group met seven times and engaged in more than 15 hours of sometimes difficult discussions, exploring several options before settling on the one proposed Monday, Peterson said.
The next part of the plan would involve eliminating two of Yankton’s elementary schools, namely Webster and Beadle, due to their age and the expense of bringing the structures up to modern code. This would be particularly difficult with Webster Elementary School, which lies in a flood plain, she said.
Once the first phase of the early-education building was complete, all of the district’s Pre-K-through-K sections would be moved there. The rest of the Webster and Beadle students could be moved to Stewart and Lincoln schools to occupy the newly available rooms there, Peterson said.
Eventually, the early-childhood education facility would house all of Yankton’s Pre-K through first graders, and Lincoln and Stewart schools would house grades 2-5.
“To recap our Facilities Condition Assessment of the existing schools, between the four existing schools, we identified about $11 million in investment just to bring those up to code and accessibility standards,” Thompson said. “So, while $20 million looks like a big number, the $10-plus million that you’d have to invest in the existing schools — just to get them sprinklered, add elevators at Beadle and Webster, improve the grounds, address the maintenance items that are already budgeted — all of that adds up to a significant number and doesn’t really address your curriculum and educational goals.”
YSD is in such a good spot financially that this project is achievable without any new taxes, he said.
YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle also addressed the financing side of the question.
“We have spent the last several years working very hard in our capital outlay and we have taken care of our facilities,” he said. “We have planned for this day coming, that we would take a look at an early-childhood development center. We have been budgeting money in our capital outlay, so that when the time comes, we could issue capital outlay certificates, which would not require any kind of tax increase.”
A couple of task force volunteers commented to the board about the decision-making process.
Kate Schramm, a Webster School alum, said she had apprehension at the beginning of the process but it changed over time.
“Instead of my worst fears coming true, I witnessed something completely opposite,” she said. “My attachment to this school district gave me the love and the grit to tackle tough conversations. The decisions that went into our ultimate recommendation were thoroughly discussed, debated and examined.”
Schramm said she would certainly shed some tears if Webster were decommissioned but that it would not diminish the memories, love and education that came from that building.
A public open house on the new facilities plan is scheduled for April 19. The board is expected to vote on the issue at its May meeting.
“I really encourage public input on this,” Yankton School Board member Terry Crandall said. “Please community, get involved. The more input you’ve got, the more information you’ve got, the better informed we are on the decision we make.”
