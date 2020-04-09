VERMILLION — Starting Monday, April 13, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin work on Highway 50 from Interstate 29 to Vermillion.
The $11 million project will reconstruct the west bound lanes of Highway 50 along with some minor work on the east bound lanes.
Work is scheduled to begin on April 13 and includes grading, culvert replacements and extensions, mainline concrete paving, asphalt concrete shoulder surfacing and signing.
Two-way traffic will be maintained in the eastbound lanes during construction. Slower traffic and short delays can be expected as well as a reduced speed of 55 mph in the eastbound lanes.
There will be no open house style public meeting due to the current CDC guidelines for gatherings. If you have any questions, concerns or comments, call (605) 668-2929 and leave a message. The project facilities will be closed to the public.
The prime contractor is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen.
The overall completion date for this project is June 5, 2021, with most of the work scheduled to be completed by Nov. 20, 2020.
For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.
