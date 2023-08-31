A Yankton man who faced kidnapping charges — and possible life sentence — in a hostage situation involving an air rifle earlier this year has pleaded no contest to aggravated assault as part of a plea deal.
Ricky German, who turns 62 next week, appeared Thursday in First Circuit Court. He had earlier pleaded not guilty to eight charges but changed to his no contest plea on the aggravated assault charge, a Class 3 felony.
German also admitted to a prior felony, with the habitual offender status increasing the charge to a Class 2 felony. As a result, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and a $50,000 fine.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering set an Oct. 10 sentencing date. She had originally considered an Oct. 12 date, but defense co-counsel Mike Stevens of Yankton wanted to be present for the sentencing and was unable to attend Oct. 11-13.
As part of the plea deal, the prosecution dismissed seven other charges, including two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.
First-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony, carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Second-degree kidnapping, a Class 3 felony, carries a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and $30,000 fine.
German was involved March 23 in a standoff with law enforcement at his residence at 1701 College Street in Yankton. During the incident, he held two people — identified as his girlfriend, S.R., and D.Z. — in the house against their will with an air rifle and caused them to fear for their safety, according to court records filed by Yankton police officer Jericho Osborne.
“Ricky stated that he would rather die than go back to prison,” Osborne wrote. “I asked Ricky what kind of rifle he had. Ricky stated that he had an air rifle that could kill someone. Ricky stated that he could shoot through a stop sign with the air rifle.”
German, a registered sex offender with outstanding felony warrants, has been involved in multiple counts of forged documents, theft and drug use, according to authorities.
In addition, the Wagner Police Department reported German was a suspect for the theft of checks from a residence, and the Vermillion Police Department suspected German of passing forged checks in Vermillion.
During Thursday’s hearing, the prosecution was represented by South Dakota Assistant Attorney General Nolan Welker and Yankton County Deputy State’s Attorney Tyler Larsen.
German was represented by Yankton attorney Garrett Horn. Stevens, his other lawyer, was not present at the hearing.
Gering found a factual basis for German’s plea. The defendant indicated he accepted the deal and had read and signed a written agreement. He did not request any further changes in the deal.
The judge accepted the no contest plea for aggravated assault and found German guilty on the one charge.
Welker read the charges that German held S.R. and D.Z., against their will and had threatened to shoot D.Z. with an air rifle. As a result, German had created a physical menace with a deadly weapon, the state argued.
The hearing also addressed the Part 2 information on whether German held prior convictions for one or more felonies. A habitual offender status would raise the classification of his Yankton County charge by one level for a longer sentence.
The state had filed information that German held three felony convictions on his record. The three prior convictions occurred in Minnehaha County. Those offenses include identity theft, violation of a drug-free zone and the manufacture, distribution and possession of drugs, Schedule I or II.
German admitted to a July 2012 conviction in Minnehaha County for identity theft, and the information was amended for the one prior felony.
During Thursday’s hearing, the defense requested the lifting of one of the two “no contact” orders against German. The court had ordered German have no contact, including texting, with S.R. and D.Z.
Horn requested that the court lift the “no contact” order with S.R. Welker said the state held no objection.
S.R. was not present in the courtroom, and Gering said she typically wouldn’t remove a “no contact” order without the direct word of the alleged victim. However, S.R. was not invoking her rights under Marsy’s Law, the judge noted.
Marsy’s Law is a victims’ rights protection which South Dakota voters passed as a constitutional amendment.
Gering approved lifting the “no contact” order for S.R. However, the order remains in place for D.Z.
During Thursday’s hearings, the parties also discussed German’s possible drug treatment options.
Gering refused to allow the use of Stepping Stones in Mitchell, which she said was an unsecured facility and unsuitable for German, given his charges and criminal history.
In addition, Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services of Yankton requested the court resolve German’s legal issues before he sought and was assigned treatment.
Also, Horn requested a bond modification from the current $200,000 to fit the plea for a Class 4 felony. He noted that had agreed to the plea deal and was seeking to get into drug treatment.
Welker objected to the bond reduction, noting German had just pleaded no contest to a felony, was facing sentences in both Yankton and Charles Mix counties and therefore represented a flight risk.
Gering agreed with the prosecution, expressing her concern for the community, particularly for a case involving a weapon.
In the Charles Mix County case, German pleaded no contest to a drug charge. Judge Bruce Anderson said he would use Yankton County’s pre-sentence investigation in German’s case with his court.
As a final order, Welker asked about the state’s ability to enter photo and video evidence into the pre-sentence investigation.
Gering ordered that the state produce multiple flash drives for use by the judges and defense counsel rather than transporting one among the parties. She noted, if other evidence was voluminous, it could also be placed on a flash drive.
The flash drives are to be delivered in adequate time for review before sentencing, the judge added. She has planned to allow two hours for the sentencing proceedings.
Besides the Yankton County cases, German has faced charges in Charles Mix and Clay counties. Gering took those cases into account in scheduling the sentencing date.
In Charles Mix County, German faced six drug charges related to a June 2022 incident and arrest. He pleaded no contest to one count of unauthorized distribution of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
German admitted it would be his second conviction for the offense, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years. He is free to argue the court should find good cause to sentence him to less than the mandatory minimum.
Besides the prison sentence, German faces a $20,000 fine.
Under the “global” plea deal involving multiple counties, German will be sentenced in Yankton County prior to Charles Mix County.
In Clay County, German was indicted on one count of forgery, a Class 5 felony, and one count of petty theft, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Court papers outline the sequence of events in the March 23 standoff in Yankton which originated when authorities sought German at his residence for on a parole violation.
A parole agent, requesting the Yankton Police Department’s assistance, conducted a parole search at German’s residence. Authorities observed a Native American male step out of a vehicle registered to a female with the initials S.R. and entered the residence.
The parole agent knocked on the door and announced their presence. German refused to open the door.
One of the officers advised he could smell marijuana coming from inside the residence.
Upon the landlord’s arrival, authorities attempted to unlock and enter the front door. When the door appeared barricaded, they made entry elsewhere. German and the two others then retreated to the bedroom, continuing the standoff.
Once authorities confirmed German’s firearm was an air rifle, they decided to break into the bedroom. The door was breached, a distraction device was deployed and officers entered the bedroom holding a ballistic shield.
German didn’t have possession of the rifle. He was forced onto the bed and handcuffed. S.R. was taken from the room, and German was placed under arrest and the air rifle confiscated on the floor.
The standoff lasted about 100 minutes.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.