City BBB Sees Best Numbers Since Before The Pandemic

The City of Yankton got some welcome news this week: A part of its local economy may be returning to normal.
On Thursday it was reported that sales tax revenues were up 2.47% over March 2020. Overall, the city is up 3.64% over the same period a year ago.
Helping this total was the BBB (bed, board, booze tax). For March, the BBB was up 3.26% over the same month a year ago. This marked the first time a positive month was recorded for the BBB since August 2020 (1.07% over the same month in 2019) and its best reading since March 2020 (10.97% over the same month in 2019).
Overall, the BBB is still down -0.89% over this time a year ago. At that time, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning to set in.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that there are many possible drivers of these improved numbers.
“We had a warmer March than we really have in April, so I think a lot of outdoor activities ad projects were going on,” she said. “Also, we had some things happening in our community like the NAIA (track meet) and we had some archery things going on, so I think those types events bring in a lot of folks.”
She added that she’s hopeful this momentum holds — and even builds — as the summer months approach.
“I hope it’s the start of a trend,” she said. “We tend to do better in the warmer months, and I’m hoping that will be the case. I don’t know where people are with COVID-19 in terms of how they feel about traveling yet. I think we’re still going to see people stay close to home this summer, which is great and I think people are continuing to look within our own community for entertainment options and shopping options That’s as it should be. I’m expecting us to continue to have a good spring and am hopeful that we stay strong into the summer when people use the lake, the parks and the aquatics facility.”
The city has plenty to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to the opening of the Huether Family Aquatics Center, event organizers have announced the return of Ribfest, Third on Third, Rock ‘N’ Rumble and Riverboat Days in 2021.
The good revenue news comes as the city nears the time it starts looking at the 2022 budget.
“It’ll probably be late May or early June and we’ll have our first budget meeting,” Leon said. “I want to slow that calendar down a little bit because we’re still waiting on a lot of information on stimulus and American Recovery (funds).”
She said, at the end of the day, Yankton is in a better position than it potentially could have been.
“Our (residents) continued to support our community and that’s obvious in the sales tax revenues,” she said. “We’re in a lot better shape than we predicted that we would be this time last year.”
Statewide, the news is positive as well. Among the Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, none are recording negative revenue at this time.
On the high end is Pierre, up 10.49% from this time a year ago while the lowest, Brookings, is up just 0.10% o the year.
