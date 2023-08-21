Deborah “Deb” Potter is being honored as the August 2023 Employee of the Month at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.
Potter is a graduate of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, where she earned an Associate of Arts degree in Nursing.
She has been a dedicated nurse, serving in multiple settings and roles over the past 35 years. The State of South Dakota and HSC are both fortunate to have benefitted from Deb’s service the past five years.
Potter started working full-time serving the night shift as a Nurse II with HSC’s Adult Acute Program in January 2020. She has since transferred to Pine 1 Gateway Adult Chemical Dependency Program and is currently working part-time days. She previously worked at HSC serving Aspen 2 and Cedar 2 treatment units of the Adult Acute Program, and in Staff Development prior to moving from the area over 23 years ago.
The Employee of the Month nomination submitted on Potter’s behalf praised her exemplary performance, professionalism, positive attitude, outstanding organization within the work she carries out, determination, and for being a team player. The staff commended Potter’s skills and her initiative to work ahead on duties at the end of her shift to make the job easier for incoming staff. Potter willingly works extra shifts in her personal efforts to support highest quality patient care. She is described as someone who treats everyone with respect, is kind, compassionate, and dependable.
Potter was raised in South Dakota, in Scotland and Mitchell, and she now lives in Yankton. Her family includes her husband Kurt and four grown children: Tom, Kelsey, Mason, and Sophia. And their family includes four precious grandchildren. She enjoys leisure time spent with family, gardening and at the beach.
Congratulations to Deborah “Deb” Potter for being named HSC’s August Employee of the Month.
