Wagner Man Charged With Threatening Governor

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article contains direct quotes with harsh language which may be offensive to some readers.
LAKE ANDES — A Wagner man faces charges that he allegedly threatened to kill Gov. Kristi Noem and also threatened a judge.
Jason Shields, 40, has been indicted on one count of threatening a constitutional officer and one count of threatening a judicial officer. Each is a Class 5 felony with a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
A Charles Mix County grand jury indicted Shields Nov. 17 on the charges.
Shields allegedly sent an Oct. 23 fax to a Sioux Falls television station containing the death threat toward Noem. “The defendant did knowingly and intelligently make a threat to take the life of or inflict bodily harm upon a constitutional officer, to wit: he did threaten that he and others were planning to take the life of Governor Kristi Noem,” according to the indictment.
The previous day, he allegedly sent a threatening and intimidating email to Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher.
Javier Murguia, a special agent with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), provided the affidavit for probable cause.
According to court records, the DCI received information that an email with an attachment had been sent to Dakota News Now in Sioux Falls. The information was forwarded to law enforcement for investigation.
The fax number from which the original message was sent noted it was from “Robert Fox.” The subject line of the cover sheet reads “Kristen noem.”
The station’s fax of the email read:
“I am Jason w. shields and I would like to report you that I and several men in the Charles mix county of South Dakota that are preparing to kill and assonate [sic] the governor of south Dakota … I feel very passionate it will happen by morning.”
The word “assonate” was apparently intended to mean “assassinate.”
A DCI supervisor contacted the Charles Mix County sheriff’s office regarding Shields. The supervisor learned the sheriff’s office was also investigating Shields, in this case regarding a threatening email sent Oct. 23 at approximately 12:08 p.m. The subject line read “You are a pure b---- …”
The body read exactly:
“I thinking you are the most hidious f------ magastrite judge out there … I think your and Bruce don’t have the balls to go against me … If I rise to power, I’ll make sure that high good standing judges order you to die …”
The email is signed “Jason w. shields 46-0449152 Certified 9575 1099form.”
Charles Mix County law enforcement noted Shields may have been recently kicked out of Robert Fox’s residence in Wagner, which was Shields’ last known location.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Murguia met with Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rolston in Wagner. Law enforcement had been watching Fox’s residence for any signs of Shields’ presence.
At approximately 2:45 p.m., law enforcement arrived at the residence and made contact with Fox, who advised authorities that Shields may be inside the residence in the bedroom. Law enforcement was permitted inside the residence to look for Shields, as he was located inside a bedroom. Shields was taken into custody on a no-bond warrant without incident.
Shields was transported to the Wagner Police Department. Murguia conducted an interview with Shields, where he admitted he recently created and sent the email to the judge.
Shields spoke about previous court decisions made by the judge which he felt were not appropriate or just. He admitted he had sent the email utilizing his smartphone. He also explained that “Bruce,” referenced in the email to Bucher, was another judge toward whom he felt the same as Bucher.
During the interview, Shields also admitted to recently creating and sending the fax regarding “Kristen noem” to Dakota News Now. He acknowledged the content on the fax, including the language indicating the threats made to kill the governor, and said he acted alone when sending this information electronically.
Shields noted his smartphone is the only electronic device he uses for email and fax services. He indicated his smartphone was currently at his residence and that he uses several email accounts.
Shields explained the fax was generated using an application on his phone that automatically assigns a fax number and attaches the name “Robert Fox.”
“He explained that he had sent out the information to garner attention so that somebody would take him seriously,” Murguia said. “Jason Shields explained he has attempted to make reports with law enforcement but feels nothing has been done or that nobody was taking him seriously.”
During the interview, the suspect admitted he sent this information to additional entities other than Dakota News Now, which the agent said has not been substantiated at this time.
In addition, Shields spoke about sending similar emails and faxes to others in the past.
DCI Special Agent Larson spoke with Fox and learned Shields had been lived in the bedroom at Fox’s residence. The agent also learned a phone located in that bedroom belongs to Shields.
Fox stated he believes Shields sends faxes through that cell phone and was in Wagner during the time frame of the communications. Also, Fox said Shields was either at this residence or another Wagner residence, belonging to a cousin, between Oct. 21-25.
During the investigation, the DCI discovered Shields’ history of submitting similar information through electronic means to other government entities, including the DCI, Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office and Charles Mix County State’s Attorney’s office.
“One fax submitted to the sheriff’s office on March 17th, 2022, by Jason Shields reads exactly: ‘But my name is Jason shields…I am known as senchus Moore…And this is how I began leaving messages on governors messaging phones around south dakota…”
The messages also including rambling, nonsensical sentences, the agent added.
The threats were taken seriously, and additional security measures were immediately implemented, Murguia said in his affidavit.
“As a result of these threats made, there was a significant change in the manner and response of the South Dakota Highway Patrol to ensure the safety of the Governor of South Dakota,” the agent said. “There were changes in manpower, routine business and additional security measures put in place, including advanced screenings at the State Capitol,” the agent said.
He added that security measures were also beefed up for the judges.
First Circuit Court Judge Bruce Anderson recused himself from the case. Shields’ email had referenced a judge named “Bruce,” but it wasn’t clear if they are the same person.
Second Circuit Judge Doug Hoffman, based in Sioux Falls, presides over the case.
Also, Armour attorney Brad Kerner was initially appointed as Shields’ defense lawyer. However, Shields sent a hand-printed note to the judge with the message, “I can’t have Brad Kern represent me on this new charge. I would like to fire him. Thank you!”
Kerner was granted his request to withdraw as counsel, and Gregory attorney Sandy Steffen was appointed as his replacement.
Shields is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 22 in front of Hoffman at the Charles Mix County Courthouse in Lake Andes, according to a media report.
The defendant’s bond was set for $100,000 cash only, according to court records.
