On The March

Yankton High School’s (YHS) March to the Meridian Marching Festival is back Saturday, and band members are excited to again play in person for a live audience, after the festival was held virtually last year.
Saturday’s marching events kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a parade competition in Yankton’s Meridian District. Beginning on the south side of Meridian Bridge, 21 bands will take to the streets, showcasing their music and marching technique. Bands will cross the Meridian Bridge into Yankton, turning east on Third Street, passing the judges on Mulberry Street and finishing at Pearl Street.
Bands will begin to perform their full routines for the judges when they arrive at Walnut Street, but spectators are encouraged to line the entire parade route for this free event. Free-will donations will be accepted.
“The kids love playing for packed parade routes,” said Yankton High School (YHS) Director of Bands Gwen Wenisch. “So definitely pop on over there.”
Last year’s competition was not canceled as were so many other events, but was essentially held via email. Participating bands pre-recorded their routines and organizers in Yankton emailed the submissions to the judges.
“I think the kids really realize how much the fine arts are needed,” Wenisch said. “Before, they were kind of just going through the motions. Now, they’re like, ‘We want to keep doing this. I want to keep playing. We want to keep making music. We want to keep going for that emotional connection to something.’”
Seeing her students’ faces as they returned this year and began to work and progress has been rewarding, Wenisch said.
“This marching festival is a neat way to bring people back together when everything was so messed up last year (due to COVID-19),” she said. “It’s (good) to let everybody come back together, gather over some music, gather over some outstanding bands.”
Field band performances begin at 12:30 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field. Admission fees will go to the Yankton Band Boosters, which funds band-related projects including the YHS Marching Band, the YHS Band, scholarships for students to attend music camps and scholarship funding for seniors.
“It’s a great fundraiser for Yankton Band Boosters,” Wenisch said. “So often, people say, ‘Oh, my kid is not in marching band’ or ‘I’ve never had anybody in marching band.’ It doesn’t matter. As long as they’re part of the band program, they’re going to benefit off this fundraiser.”
Also, it’s great to come out and support all the young people from the various bands throughout the region, Wenisch said.
“For Yankton kids, it’s always cool to perform for your home crowd, so they’re going to have a big weekend,” she said, adding that Yankton’s band will be performing its routines for the first time Friday night at the YHS football game.
“I think they’re pretty excited,” she said. “Band kids like seeing packed stadiums — and packed streets — just as much as athletes do.”
———
Parade bands include: Irene-Wakonda Marching Eagles, Crofton Marching Warriors, Creighton Community Schools Marching Band, McCook Central Marching Band, Osmond Marching Tigers, the Marching Eagles of Sioux Falls, The Pride of Parker Marching Band, MVP Titans Marching Band, Scotland High School Marching Highlanders, Pierre Emerald Regiment, Elk Point-Jefferson Marching Band, Alcester-Hudson Marching Band, Bloomfield Marching Band, Bon Homme Marching Band, Pierce Pride of the BlueJays Marching Band, The Pride of Vermillion Marching Band, Columbus’ Discoverers Marching Band, The Spirit of Worthington Trojan Marching Band, Plainview Marching Band, Yankton Middle School Marching Band and Yankton High School Marching Band.
Participating field marching bands include: Crofton Marching Warriors, Creighton Community Schools Marching Band, Emerald Regiment, Pierce Pride of the BlueJays Marching Band, Chamberlain Scarlet Pride, Pride of Vermillion Marching Band, Columbus’ Discoverers Marching Band and Yankton High School Marching Band.
———
This event is a collaborative effort between the YHS Band Boosters, Yankton High School and the City of Yankton.
