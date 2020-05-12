100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 13, 1920
• The cave-in along the South Dakota bank of the river is progressing nicely. The river has eaten into the bank till water can be seen down between the rails of the old cement works railroad.
• With over twenty high schools of South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, representing 300 athletes, already having signified their intentions of competing, the fourth annual Interstate High School Track and Field meet promises to be the greatest event in the history of the University of South Dakota track athletics.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 13, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 13, 1970
• The Scotland Highlanders ran away with the team title of the annual SESD track title of the annual SESD track meet. The host squad accumulated 81 points in swamping its competition, as the nearest challenger was Platte with 36 points.
• Thirty-one boys have registered for the hazardous farms safety course which involves 20 hours of instruction required by law before 14 and 15-year-old boys can receive a permit to work on a farm during the summer months.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 13, 1995
• Spring field work may be put on hold, sun bathers may be pale, but diehard morel mushroom hunters are smiling from tree stump to riverbank.
• A sharp-eyed priest and a motorist with a portable phone helped police catch a man who escaped two years ago from a South Dakota prison. Robert Lee Dixon, 56, was arrested Thursday in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg in connection with a string of church break-ins around New York. He was identified on Friday as Gary A. Heinaman, 56, who escaped in 1993 from the medium-security prison in Springfield, said Don Irish, the assistant warden of Springfield.
