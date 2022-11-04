October features Co-Employees of the month at HSC. Jean Zavadil and Vanessa Gebes were nominated, and the selection process resulted in a tie.
Jean Zavadil began working for HSC in 1978. She is currently a senior secretary for the Medical Records Department. Jean’s favorite part of the job is working with HSC social workers on patient discharge placement and aftercare. She provides patient records to appropriate people and facilities to assist patients in having a smooth and successful discharge into the community.
“She has been here for a very long time and is very knowledgeable as to how and when things need to be done,” says a co-worker. “We would be lost without her.
For Zavadil, HSC has been a little bit like a family business. Her husband, Bob, was named Employee of the Month more than a decade ago in 2010. Bob worked at HSC as a building maintenance specialist for 15 years. Jean says her sister Gail Durnan, a psychiatric rehab nurse has worked at HSC for 17 years, and her sister-in-law Dawn Zavadil retired from HSC in 2020 after 43 years of service.
Jean graduated from Irene High School in 1976, went on to graduate from Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, and now lives in rural Yankton with her husband. They like to travel both stateside and abroad. Jean says they have a family of “three spoiled cats; Misty, Sabrina, and Coco Puff.”
Vanessa Gebes is a registered nurse and began working at HSC just over 10 years ago. In that decade she has served in several roles. She started as a part time evening nurse in Psychiatric Rehab, then moved to full time. She worked as an admission nurse, then an evening charge nurse for the acute program. Next, she was a charge nurse in the geriatric program, and is now back on the acute program night shift.
A co-worker applauds Vanessa’s “can-do attitude, willingness to help out staff and patients, patient first care approach, and lighthearted demeanor in the workplace.” Another co-worker also compliments her can-do attitude, as well as consistently picking up additional duties, and saying she never complains.
Vanessa’s favorite part of the job is helping patients and her co-worker family and bringing balance to a patient’s life. She loves goofy socks, hiking, and exploring the great outdoors.
Vanessa says she has three wonderful children. She is from Phillip, earned her associate degree in nursing at the USD Rapid City campus, and now lives in Yankton.
Congratulations to Jean Zavadil and Vanessa Gebes on being honored as HSC Co-Employees of the Month for October.
