Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order Monday in response to the community spread of COVID-19, which was identified Monday by the Department of Health.
The executive order, signed just prior a press conference Monday afternoon was comprised mostly of guidelines to individuals, businesses, non-profits and health care providers in South Dakota.
“We are signing this executive order now, which I just did, because we have community spread in several counties in the state of South Dakota,” Noem said. “This is what South Dakotans should do. It is my duty as governor in an emergency situation to set a baseline for what our communities can do.”
Community leaders and individual communities may go beyond the parameters outlined in the executive order.
“We need to use facts,” she said. “We need to use science and data to analyze where we're at, and this executive order will give guidance to the entire state of South Dakota.”
As of Monday, officials determined that there is community spread of COVID-19 in Lyman, Hughes and Beadle counties.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, South Dakota secretary of health, confirmed that the case of community spread in Hughes County was in the women’s prison in Ft. Pierre, adding that cases of community spread are those not linked to travel.
“Staff has appropriately isolated that individual and any other potential contacts,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We are currently conducting our investigation as we would with any other positive case to determine other contacts that may need to be tested.”
For the most part, the executive order asks that individuals and entities in the state stay up to date on information disseminated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on everything from prevention to symptoms and social distancing — recommendations that are updated on an almost daily basis.
The order also encourages enclosed retail business that promotes public gatherings — including bars, restaurants, breweries, cafes, casinos, coffee shops, recreational or athletic facilities, health clubs or entertainment venues — to suspend or modify business practices as recommended by CDC guidance that involve 10 or more people to be in an enclosed space where physical separation of at least six feet is not possible.
The executive order states that those businesses should “continue offering or consider offering business models that do not involve public gatherings, including takeout, delivery, drive-through, curb-side service, off-site services, social distancing models or other innovative business practices that do not involve public gatherings in an enclosed space.”
Also, local and municipal governments should review the business practices of each “enclosed retail business that promotes public gatherings” in their community for compliance with Noem’s executive order and protect the ability of those businesses to “innovate.”
Health care providers should postpone all non-essential elective surgeries to conserve (and thereby maximize) supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) until further notice.
There were several questions regarding whether the content of the executive order amounted to a request or an order.
“This is baseline that I'm setting for the state of South Dakota,” Noem said. “If a business wants to operate in the state, they will follow the direction of this executive order.”
Currently, the total number of COVID-19 infections in South Dakota is 28 with 265 tests pending.
For more information go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html or https://doh.sd.gov/news/Coronavirus.aspx.
