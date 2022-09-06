Yankton County To Reexamine Maintenance Status Of 310th Street

Yankton County is going to take a look at the maintenance status of a road in the near future.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission fielded questions from Yankton County resident Doug Hevle about 310th Street west of 434th Avenue.
“I’m speaking for the neighborhood,” he said. “Could we ask to have that sign that says, ‘Minimal Maintenance. Travel At Your Own Risk’ removed? And could we receive some maintenance from road patrol, when they come down to do 434 and Kaiser Road, could they also blade 310 going west?”
He said that the signage sets the road up for possibly dangerous situations, despite its usage.
“We have about 15 people that live on that road that use that road, plus we have Cedar Hills and Sundance,” he said. “There’s as much traffic on 310 as there is on 434 and Kaiser. … (With the sign), some people think it’s open for dirt bikes and snowmobiles and all sorts of things. We’ve got families on that road that have got kids, and it could get kind of risky.”
Hevle also said that 310th Street can get “washboardy” and ruts can get deep along the road.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he doesn’t see the need to keep the signage.
“I’ve been out there and driven on that road,” he said. “There’s quite a few people who live on it. It’s not an intermittent road that’s occasionally used. It’s significantly traveled on a daily basis by a lot of people. I certainly don’t feel it’s a minimum maintenance road.”
Commissioner Cheri Loest said she would have a discussion with Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek about his thoughts on the subject, while Klimisch said that the matter should be on the next meeting’s agenda.
No official action was taken Tuesday.
Loest also announced and reminded the public of several upcoming quorum possibilities for the County Commission, including:
• Friday, Sept. 9, at the National Field Archery Association’s Easton Yankton Archery Center during the Yankton County employee and family picnic. No official commission business will occur at this time;
• Saturday, Sept. 10, during the Families Feeding Families AGvocating for Agriculture event at the National Field Archery Association’s Easton Yankton Archery Center. No official commission business will occur at this time;
• Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (Stone Church) at 7 p.m. for an informational meeting on the potential regrading of 431st Street where it crosses the James River. No official commission business will occur at this time;
• Monday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center for a public meeting regarding the five-year road plan for the county. No official commission business will occur at this time.
Commission Chairman Joseph Healy was absent for most of Tuesday’s meeting, but arrived in time for the administrative items and the dual executive sessions.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a conditional-use permit;
• Had a first reading on the provisional 2023 county budget. The second reading will occur at the next County Commission meeting Sept. 20;
• Declared several items from Yankton County EMS surplus;
• Heard a presentation on Yankton Thrive’s “YES4!” campaign.
