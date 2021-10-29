Vermillion Youth Punches Ticket To World Series

VERMILLION — Cale Cleveland, 10-year-old son of Stacy and Joe Cleveland of Vermillion, will be turning 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
It will be a birthday he’ll never forget.
He’ll be spending the day before his birthday, Monday, Nov. 1, at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, a day after the Braves and the Houston Astros compete in a World Series game there.
Cale will be strolling on the same field Monday where members of the Braves and the Houston Astros had just competed in World Series action. The Vermillion 10-year-old will take part in the finals of the Major League Baseball’s Pitch Hit & Run Competition on Monday.
The Braves and the Astros will have competed on the same field on Saturday night and on Sunday.
Cale will be in the stands Saturday at Truist Park with his dad, taking in a World Series game between the Braves and Astros.
Cale earned his spot as a finalist by outshining other competitors in the art of pitching, hitting and running at local competitions held last summer.
“In a nutshell, anyone is able to host a local competition if you want to,” Cale’s dad, Joe said. “We moved here in 2018 and the closest location that usually hosts a competition is Centerville. I think they used to do it in Vermillion but that was before our time — we haven’t done any competitions actually in Vermillion.”
Last year, no Pitch Hit & Run (PHR) competitions were held because of COVID-19.
“Two years ago, Cale competed in Centerville and he won there and was actually selected to compete at the (Minnesota) Twins,” Joe said. “Basically, the way they do it is they have a local competition for anybody that wants to host one and then after all of the local competitions are done, they look at all of the local competitions in what they consider the Twins’ territory, which is South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and part of Iowa, and the top three get to go to the Twins to compete.”
This year, because of scheduling conflicts, Cale couldn’t participate in the Centerville competition.
“So, we went up to Colton and competed up there in their local competition,” Joe said. “Cale won the Colton competition for the local championship and then we were notified kind of like we were a couple years ago that he got to go to the Twins, so that’s how you get up there (to the finals).”
Two years ago, Cale placed second at the regional competition held at Target Field, the home of the Minnesota Twins.
This year, he was selected to participate in the teams championship at Target Field, where his competitors from this area included a boy from Centerville and one from Iowa.
Major League Baseball® Pitch Hit & Run™ (PHR) is a free, one-day event for boys and girls ages 7-14.
Participants compete in either a baseball or softball division and could advance through three levels of competition: Locals, Team Championships and the Finals during MLB® All-Star Week™.
Competitors compete in four age groups: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14.
“Three kids participating for the Twins (team championship) — two of them live within 25 miles of one another,” Joe said, “but Cale actually won the Twins Team Championship when he was up there on Sept. 11,” Joe said.
Competitors who participate in the team championship have their pitching, hitting and running skills tested in very much the same way as they were in the local competition.
“But they only look at the team champion — one for the Twins, one for the Royals, one for the Cardinals, etc., basically all of the different markets — and the top three then get invited to compete in the national finals, which is what we’re doing this weekend,” Joe said.
The team championship was held the morning of Sept. 11 at Target Field and took about two hours. Competitors were then asked to attend the Twins’ game that evening and during the game, the winners were announced.
It may have been Cale’s skills at hitting and throwing that landed him a spot in the finals in Atlanta this weekend.
“Basically, there’s three steps to it — the first one is the hitting and for that, they put a tee on home plate and they have a tape measure that runs from home plate over the pitcher’s mound straight into center field,” Joe said.
Each competitor is given three opportunities to hit the ball.
“The goal is to hit it as far as you can in the air, but you also want it to be in dead center field,” he said. “If you hit it in center field and it hits dead center, that’s perfect because they’ll measure how far that was in the air from home plate to that spot in center field.”
Hits that stray, for example, to right center field are measured not only in length but also in the distance they landed away from dead center field. That’s factored into the total measurement, taking away some of the total distance of the hit.
In the pitching portion of the competition, the youth must pitch toward a target that’s approximately the size of the strike zone.
“You stand 45 feet away and they give you six throws,” Joe said. “You get points for every time you hit the target … every time you hit it, you get 75 points. In Cale’s case, he was fortunate and he hit the target five out of the six times, which was a big difference maker for him.”
The running competitions held at the local level usually took place on Little League fields, and players were asked to run from second base to home, which would be a total of 120 feet.
“When you get up to the Twins for the team championship, they use the Twins’ bases, so it goes to 180 feet total (running from second to home). They time it, you get one run and there’s a score given to you based on how fast you ran, essentially,” Joe said.
Cale was holding his own in the running portion of the competition held at Target Field in September.
“Honestly, where he made his big point difference was his throwing was five out of six and in his hitting, he actually had a mark of 199 feet, which was further than the rest,” he said.
The Cleveland family learned on Sept. 29 that Cale had earned a spot in the finals and a trip to one of the World Series parks.
“The way they announced it was right on the MLB Network,” Joe said, and the family was informed of a three-hour window in which the announcement would be made. That window happened to be in the middle of the day when Joe and his wife, Stacy, were at work and Cale was at school.
“So, we just recorded it and when we came home, we had a watch party at the house,” he said.
It’s fitting that Cale has earned this opportunity to take part in the competition and get a chance to attend a game of the World Series.
“Baseball is really in the family’s blood and I guess sports is, in general,” Joe said. “Both my wife and I are really into sports and baseball is kind of a favorite of Cale’s because he grew up with baseball.”
Cale’s grandfather is Dave Gassman, a name synonymous with amateur baseball in South Dakota. Every summer for almost 50 years, Gassman played baseball, nearly all of it in his hometown of Canova. For most of those years, he did not just play, but also dominated the sport. In a 40-year amateur baseball career, the right-hander won more games (376) and struck out more batters (5,591) than anyone in state history. He is a member of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.
Cale played on several teams last summer.
“He played on a travel team that was based out of Harrisburg,” his dad said. “He played rec ball here on a Vermillion team and periodically he also played or filled in on a Vermillion travel team. He really kind of played on three different teams this past summer.”
For about a month now, Cale has been waiting and preparing for his Nov. 1 competition in Atlanta.
“What I’ve told him is I don’t think as a 10-year-old you can really grasp the magnitude of this opportunity,” Joe said. “When you get to be my age, you’ll be like, ‘wow, that was pretty awesome.’”
On a regular basis, Joe and Cale visit the ballfield near the National Guard Armory to work on his pitching, hitting and running skills that will be tested in Atlanta.
The Clevelands will take in Saturday’s World Series action.
“We’ll be at Game 4,” he said. “We’re flying on Saturday and they’re bringing us to Game 4, so we’ll get to see a game while we’re there, which he is very excited about.”
The entire Cleveland family will take part in celebrating the World Series, but COVID-19 likely will mean that Joe and Cale won’t be able to join Stacy and Cale’s siblings at the ballpark.
“Basically, MLB is flying Cale and I down, so we’re covered there,” Joe said. “They have a room for us, so we’ll be staying in a room in Atlanta, but we have a separate room for Stacy and our three daughters. Oddly, we’ll all be in Atlanta, but we won’t be with each other until after the competition. MLB is saying ‘let’s try and keep everyone in a bubble, essentially.’
“The funny thing about that is, and it’s not a big deal; for an opportunity like this we’ll definitely do it (stay in that bubble), but on Saturday, we’re going to be in a stadium with like 40,000 people,” he said, laughing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.