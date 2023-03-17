VERMILLION — The Clay Rural Water System will be holding its 44th annual Meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at the National Guard Armory, 603 Princeton St., Vermillion.
Come enjoy a barbecue meal beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Business Meeting. All members registering will receive a $10 water credit and the chance to win door prizes.
