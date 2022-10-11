SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of theft in connection with health care and three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, and subterfuge.
According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Cody Carstensen, 46, was indicted earlier this month. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on Oct. 5 and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
According to court records:
• Count one alleges that between June 2019 and February 2022, Carstensen knowingly and willfully embezzled, stole and converted without authority to the use of any person other than the rightful owner hydrocodone, oxymorphone, oxycontin, oxycodone and morphine valued at more than $100.
• Count two alleges that between June 13, 2020, and May 22, 2021, Carstensen knowingly and intentionally acquired and obtained hydrocodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
• Count three alleges that between July 22, 2020, and Dec. 15, 2020, Carstensen knowingly and intentionally acquired and obtained morphine, a Schedule II controlled substance, by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
• Count four alleges that between April 2, 2020, and Dec. 16, 2021, Carstensen knowingly and intentionally acquired and obtained oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by DEA and DCI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman is prosecuting the case.
Carstensen was released on bond pending trial which has been set for Dec. 13.
