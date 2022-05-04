PIERRE — The passage of Senate Bill 144 by the 2022 South Dakota Legislature, in addition to establishing the incarceration construction fund, also provided for the creation of a legislative task force to report on incarceration and corrections in South Dakota. The Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council is now accepting applications from individuals interested in serving as members of the Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund.
In addition to legislators, the task force will include members of the public. Applicants who have experience with an emphasis as a representative from a labor organization, a tribal representative, a county official, or an individual who was formerly incarcerated, will be strongly considered for membership on the task force.
Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, chair of the Executive Board, says the group will focus on a variety of issues.
“This committee will study the physical plant corrections needs, funding for those needs, and services that should be provided in the facilities, and report to the legislature on those areas. I encourage anyone with experience and the interest to apply,” Schoenbeck said.
Deadline to apply is May 12, 2022, and application can be made by completing and returning the application posted on the LRC website. The Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council will be considering appointments to the task force at its May 16, 2022, meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.