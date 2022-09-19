FEMA Provides $3.4 Million To Yankton For Flood Repairs
A file photo of Yankton's Auld-Brokaw Trail near the underpass at Fourth Street, showing the damage caused by the March 2019 bomb cyclone.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

DENVER — FEMA has approved $3.4 million in funding to the City of Yankton after flooding caused damage along Marne Creek in early 2019.

The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued June 7, 2019, after winter storms and flooding impacted communities across the state.

