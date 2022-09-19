FEMA Provides $3.4 Million To Yankton For Flood Repairs

DENVER — FEMA has approved $3.4 million in funding to the City of Yankton after flooding caused damage along Marne Creek in early 2019.
The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued June 7, 2019, after winter storms and flooding impacted communities across the state.
In March 2019, the city of Yankton was impacted by major flooding which caused severe erosion to the banks of Marne Creek, damaged adjacent pedestrian paths, and endangered nearby facilities. FEMA awarded the funds to the City of Yankton to cover the cost of restoring the creek and trail to their pre-disaster condition. Additional funds were awarded for the installation of riparian buffers and protected soil lifts to protect against future flood damage.
The approved federal grant represents 75% of the total cost of the project. The remaining 25% cost share will be covered by the State of South Dakota and the City of Yankton.
FEMA’s Public Assistance grants are made on a cost-sharing basis to states, tribes, counties, municipalities, and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and restoration of infrastructure. Projects eligible for reimbursement under FEMA’s Public Assistance program include disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the repair or rebuilding of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks and recreational facilities.
