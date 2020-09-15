The Yankton County Commission is slated to hold a second reading of the wheel tax ordinance during its regular meeting Thursday.
Additionally, the board will discuss changes to the employee handbook, hear a yearly update for Pathways Shelter for the Homeless and filling a vacancy on the Planning Commission.
The commission has also scheduled executive sessions for poor relief and litigation.
The Yankton County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Limited seating is available due to social distancing protocol. The meeting will be streamed live on the County Commission Facebook page.
