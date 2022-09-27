Ice Association Begins Final Push For Match

The Yankton Area Ice Association (YAIA) has announced that its fundraising efforts continue and reminds the community that time is running out to take advantage of an anonymous donor’s pledge to match donations up to $100,000.
“To date, (YAIA) has raised $292,000,” YAIA President Katie Feimer told the Press & Dakotan. “We have $22,500 remaining to raise by October 1st to receive our full $100,000 match.”
