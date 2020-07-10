The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) wants to remind the public that we are in severe weather season. During severe weather, you will want to stay informed of the potential for hazardous weather such as hail, strong winds, lightening, or an occasional tornado.
During any severe weather, you want to have the latest information to help you and your family make good, safe choices. There are a variety of wireless alerts that are available. This will not be a complete list, but a few that are recommended by FEMA and this office.
First, let’s start with some basics.
Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) are just one way that public safety officials, the National Weather Service, and the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children and the president of the United States can keep you informed of serious and potentially life threatening events in your area. There are three types of alerts used: imminent threat, AMBER and presidential. WEAs look like a text to you but are designed to grab your attention with a special sound and vibration that is repeated twice. Mobile users are not charged for such messages and there is no need to sign up for these types of alerts. You will want to check with your mobile service provider to make sure that your device is capable of receiving such alerts. But for many, these are alerts that you may receive one or two times a year. It’s still important to make sure your mobile phone is capable of receiving them.
Available on radio, TV and satellite networks is from the Emergency Alert System (EAS). Many of you may be familiar with the EAS. It’s a national warning system that allows the president to address the American people within 10 minutes of a national emergency. It can also be used by state and local authorities to deliver emergency information such as weather, AMBER alerts and emergency incidents in a specific local area. They test it monthly in many areas. Its three beeps and then a long tone followed by the warning message.
NOAA Weather Radio (NWR) is a nationwide network of radio stations that continuously broadcast weather information from NOAA. NOAA stands for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The data you hear is from the nearest National Weather Service office and is broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. NWR can also broadcast alerts of non-weather related emergencies, such as those about national security or other public threats.
For more information on this and other topics, visit http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/emergency-management
Follow YCOEM on Facebook at #YanktonCountyEmergencyManagement or on Twitter @YanktonCoEM.
For more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
