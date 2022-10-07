WAKONDA — The 34th annual Santa Shack will be taking place at the Wakonda Gym in Wakonda on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
There will be several vendors for you to pick from, while the Irene-Wakonda FCCLA Group will be serving concessions. They will also have a lunch special.
