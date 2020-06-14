In Sunday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota, three area counties reported new cases.
Union County (Elk Point) reported four new positive tests, bringing its total to 113 known cases. The county has reported 24 new cases since the beginning of June. The county also reported five new recovered cases, giving it 90 overall.
Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) reported two more positive tests Sunday after recording nine new cases on Saturday. The county now has 32 known cases, of which 17 are recovered.
Bon Homme County (Tyndall) reported one new positive test, its first new case since May 24. The county now has nine cases overall.
Meanwhile, Clay County (Vermillion), which has seen a spike in positive tests this month, reported no new cases Sunday, the first day without a new case since June 3. The county’s case count remains at 65, while the number of recoveries rose by four to 28.
Yankton County reported no new cases again Sunday. Its count remains at 58, while one more recovery was reported to give the county 49.
Overall, South Dakota reported 65 new COVID-19 positive test results Sunday, giving it a total of 5,898. The state has processed 65,319 tests to date (+746) for a test infection rate of 9%.
No new deaths were reported. The state’s total remained at 75.
Other statewide statistics from Sunday include:
• Hospitalizations — 539 ever hospitalized (+8), with 87 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Recoveries — 4,899 recovered (+71), recovery rate of 83%;
- Active cases — 924 (-6).
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services reported 120 new COVID-19 cases as of late Saturday, bringing the state’s total of known cases to 16,633.
There were no new deaths reported. The state’s count remains at 216.
Approximately 1,700 new tests were processed Saturday to raise the state total to 136,277 for a test infection rate of 11.9%.
The number of recoveries rose to 9,879 (+269), giving the state a recover rate of 59.3%.
