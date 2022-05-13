VERMILLION — The Vermillion Street Department will begin cleaning up tree limbs following the May 12 weather event. Residents can place tree limbs in the public right of way. City Staff will not enter private property to clear tree limbs.
The deadline to have tree limbs to the public right of way is Monday, May 16, at 8 a.m.
With safety of the Public and City Staff in mind, the City of Vermillion has outlined the following parameters:
• DO NOT pile tree limbs near the following infrastructure:
— Fire hydrants, Utility boxes, Utility valves, Streetlights, Street signs
• The Street Department does not have the capacity to provide clean-up services. Note the following unaccepted material:
— NO COMPLETE TREES.
* Please contact a local tree service.
— No tree trunks with a diameter larger than 6 inches.
* Large limbs are accepted at the City of Vermillion Landfill. This is a free service for residential customers.
— No yard waste.
— Yard waste is accepted at the Missouri Valley Recycling Center
— Yard waste is accepted at the two roll-off locations (NO BRANCHES / LIMBS)
* Prentis Park near ball fields (Prentis Ave)
* Barstow Park south parking lot (Dartmouth & Carr)
