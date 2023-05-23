SIOUX FALLS — With Americans expected to hit the road this summer in record number, AAA has launched its annual Great American Road Trip awareness campaign to help everyone from first timers to seasoned travelers map out the best route, safely get where they are going and save money along the way.

“Even though we are seeing a sharp increase in air travel, the Great American Road Trip remains the standard for the summer months,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota. “As we ready our members for road travel, it’s all hands on deck in our Retail/Travel stores. And, of course, our Emergency Roadside crews are gearing up for what could be our busiest summer yet.”

