The Yankton County Democrats will host a social gathering Friday, Aug. 18, from 4-6 p.m. in the private party room at The Boathouse in downtown Yankton.
The “happy hour” event, which is happening in lieu of the group’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting, is open to anyone.
“Whether people are actively involved in the local party or they are just curious to meet other community members who share our vision of working for opportunity and progress for all South Dakotans, everyone is invited to join us for this very casual gathering,” said Sarah Mechtenberg, chair of the Yankton County Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.