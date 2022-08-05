Laurel Killings
Late Friday afternoon, an investigative team wearing hazardous material (HAZMAT) suits enter an exit the home of quadruple-murder suspect Jason Jones in Laurel, Nebraska.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

LAUREL, Neb. — A Laurel man faces 10 felony charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, in this week’s deaths of Laurel residents in two separate scenes of burning homes and apparent gunfire.

Jason Jones, 42, could receive the death penalty for first-degree murder, a Class I felony. The minimum sentence is life imprisonment.

