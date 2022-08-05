LAUREL, Neb. — A Laurel man faces 10 felony charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, in this week’s deaths of Laurel residents in two separate scenes of burning homes and apparent gunfire.
Jason Jones, 42, could receive the death penalty for first-degree murder, a Class I felony. The minimum sentence is life imprisonment.
More than 60 law enforcement officers and first responders took part in the investigation, with work continuing late Friday afternoon. A team wearing hazardous material (HAZMAT) outfits entered and exited the suspect’s home.
Jones is charged with the alleged quadruple murders of Michele Ebeling, 53, who lived across the street from him; and of Gene Twiford, 86; Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, who lived together three blocks down the street.
During a press conference Friday morning, Col. John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol informed Laurel residents the suspect came from within their own town.
“First of all, I want to acknowledge the indescribable grief that this community is experiencing right now and that’s going to be compounded by the betrayal of trust that they’re going to feel because a community member here is alleged to have committed these crimes,” Bolduc said.
Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jones allegedly killed the four people, who all received gunshot wounds, and using an accelerant to ignite each house.
Evidence found at the scenes, including receipts for the gasoline allegedly used in the arsons, linked Jones to the deaths. He was also linked to the weapon allegedly used in the shootings.
The Nebraska State Patrol deployed a SWAT team to Jones’ residence early Friday at 206 Elm Street, and he eventually surrendered without any gunfire. He had suffered burns and was taken to a Lincoln, Nebraska, hospital for treatment.
Jones was arrested and remains in the custody of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. However, he hasn’t been booked yet because of his hospitalization.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case as special deputy county attorney, according to the Cedar County Attorney’s Office. The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy is appointed to represent the defendant in the matter.
Late Friday afternoon, crime scene tape and Nebraska State Patrol cars remained in the 500 block, site of Jones’ house and Ebeling’s home across the street Both sites had crime scene tape. In the 200 block of Elm Street, the home of three other victims showed evidence of the arson damage.
In the 400 block, vehicles of the Cedar County sheriff and Nebraska State Patrol were parked in front of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Court papers contain the charges against Jones.
Early Thursday morning, he allegedly killed Ebeling at 209 Elm Street, “with deliberate and premeditated malice.”
Jones also allegedly killed the Twifords who all resided at 503 Elm Street, three blocks from Jones. The Twifords were allegedly killed “purposely and with deliberate and premeditated or in the perpetration of or attempt to perpetrate a burglary,” court records said.
Besides the four first-degree murder charges, Jones also faces two counts for first-degree arson, a Class II felony, with sentence of 1-50 years; and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony, with a sentence of 5-50 years.
The firearms charges allege he knowingly and intentionally used a firearm to commit a felony (first-degree murder), which may be prosecuted in a Nebraska court.
Nebraska State Patrol investigator Michael Henry provided probable cause leading to Jones’ arrest, according to court records.
Henry was assigned to assist in a death investigation that involved officers from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurel Police Department.
Around 3 a.m. Aug. 4, Cedar County Dispatch received a call from a male that an explosion had occurred at the residence at 209 Elm Street in Laurel.
The Laurel Fire and EMS arrived on scene and located a woman lying inside the back door of the residence in a pool of blood. The woman was unresponsive and was taken out of the residence. Lifesaving steps were unsuccessful, and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.
Upon further investigation, the woman appeared to have suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and one to the head. A bullet casing was found near the body by the back entrance of the residence.
From the outside of the residence looking in, burn marks were observed on the floor, walls and furniture indicating a fire had occurred. A smell of smoke was also emitting from the residence, indicating this had just occurred.
A smell of gasoline was detected coming from inside the residence. Just inside the front door of the residence, a red fuel container was observed, and a discolored trail on the floor indicating the use of an accelerant to help ignite the fire.
A search warrant was issued for the residence at 209 Elm Street in Laurel. A black backpack was found in the kitchen, and several receipts were found in the backpack.
One receipt was dated Aug. 3, 2022, from Cubby’s Gas Station in Laurel. The receipt was time stamped at 2:41 p.m. for a total amount of $30. The credit card used for the purchase on the receipt bore a card name of Jason A. Jones.
Also located in the backpack was a receipt from Fleet Farm in Sioux City. On the receipt was a purchase for a six-gallon auto shutoff gas can, a fuel tank and camping backpack. Another receipt was located from Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel, dated Aug. 3 at 7:49 p.m.
Thursday, Cedar County Dispatch received an emergency 911 call about smoke coming from a residence located at 503 Elm Street in Laurel. The Laurel Fire and EMS arrived on scene and discovered smoke and soot damage consistent with a fire.
They also located three deceased individuals within the residence. All three victims were found to have gunshot wounds.
Upon further investigation of the scene, it appears a pry bar was used to gain access to the rear door of the residence. This is further indicated by pry marks to the door frame, along with the pry bar located on the ground near the rear door.
A magazine to a firearm was also found in this area, and inside the residence, a firearm was located on the living room floor. An incendiary device commonly known as a Molotov cocktail was located at the residence indicating the fire to have been intentional.
Later Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the residence, located at 503 Elm Street in Laurel. During the execution of the warrant, a black Ruger 57 pistol was found on the living room floor.
A subsequent ATF E-Trace was done on the serial number of the Ruger 57 pistol. State Patrol investigators were advised the results of the trace showed the pistol was purchased by Jason Alan Jones of 206 Elm Street in Laurel on Feb. 8, 2021.
Investigators completed a NCJIS check of Jones, which confirmed the address.
As part of his work on the case, Henry met with a Rath’s Mini Mart employee, who accessed the security camera system. Henry observed that, at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Jones was pumping gas into two red gas cans.
At the time, Jones was driving a black GMC Hummer bearing Nebraska license plates. He has a black 2007 GMC Hummer registered to him. He was identified by comparing the vehicle and person depicted in the video to the black Hummer registered to Jones, and Jones’ driver’s license photo.
Investigators concluded that Jones was inside his home at 206 Elm Street in Laurel. The NSP SWAT Team was activated, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Jones. Following repeated attempt to have Jones exit the home voluntarily, the SWAT Team made entry into the home and located Jones in a bedroom with severe burns.
Jones was flown to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln for treatment of his burns and is in custody at the hospital.
Bolduc said evidence was still being collected, and the case remained early in the investigation.
“I have to talk about what I consider the heroic efforts of the firefighters who were on the scene. And yes, I described them as heroes because they had a very difficult task,” he said.
“They were asked to put out these fires while preserving the evidence as a crime scene. They had to adjust their efforts in order to do it, and they did it with great efficiency. Their efforts preserved the evidence that led us directly to the suspect.”
Bolduc also commended the other first responders and the entire Laurel community for stepping up, providing information and cooperating fully with authorities.
Bolduc said law enforcement cannot disclose all details as the investigation continues. “But I believe, at this time, there is no more danger to the Laurel community or northeast Nebraska as a result of this arrest,” he added.
Bolduc said it was too early to determine a motive, and he did not comment directly on whether there are any more suspects. He said law enforcement used loud noise and diversionary flash, which is common for distracting the suspect in a high-risk arrest, in apprehending Jones.
Also, he noted the initially-reported sighting of a black male driving a silver sedan and possibly picking up a passenger doesn’t appear connected as suspects. However, he would like to speak with the parties as possible witnesses.
The coroner planned to perform autopsies on the victims Friday, which is expected to produce more evidence, Bolduc said.
During Friday’s media briefing, Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda, a Laurel resident, thanked to all who assisted the investigation, even bringing food for law enforcement.
At that point, Koranda showed emotion and couldn’t continue with his comments.
“This is a good community,” he said in conclusion.
