This week’s hazy skies don’t come from humidity; they come from the smoke of the many wildfires currently burning in California.
Fire season, which usually starts during the hottest part of summer and ends with the first big rainstorm of winter, is part of life for states like California. But, this year, there are thousands of fires burning simultaneously throughout the state.
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), 2020 has seen 7,012 wildfires that have destroyed 1,514,687 acres and 1,779 structures. So far, seven people have died in those fires.
Last year saw 7,860 wildfires, but only 259,823 acres and 732 structures burned. The death toll that year was three.
In addition to being more destructive, this year’s fire season is producing a great deal more smoke for the rest of the states.
“Over the last couple of days, the smoke has made its way across the United States,” Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS), told the Press & Dakotan. “The hazy skies we’ve had — they’re more white than blue — a lot of that is a layer of smoke rather than cloud cover.”
The smoke will likely continue for at least a few days, he said.
“By later this week, we will probably see a weather system move through that may push some of it out of here,” Kalin said. “But, the fires aren’t going to go anywhere out west, so any time we get a westerly component to our wind, especially above the surface, that will draw the smoke back in.”
It is not uncommon for South Dakota to experience smoke coming in from distant wildfires, either from numerous fires west of the Rocky Mountains or from Canada, which has also struggled with wildfires in recent years.
“It’s a little more robust and widespread this time,” he said. “But, it’s that time of year.”
The biggest possible hazard caused by the smoke in the Yankton area would be a negative effect on air quality, especially for those with asthma or some sensitivity to particulates.
“The other impact is that if the smoke gets thick enough, it can have an impact on temperature,” Kalin said. “It can lower the temperature a degree or two, because it acts as a layer of clouds and filters the sun.”
That effect would be tougher to quantify, he said, but Air Quality Index (AQI) readings can be obtained from www.airnow.gov, he said. AirNow is offered by the Environmental Protection Agency in partnership with federal, state and local entities in the U.S., as well as Canada and Mexico.
Even though the smoke is visible in our area, it has only minimally affected the air quality throughout the state, according to the website. An AQI of 1-50 is considered good. Currently, Yankton’s AQI is around 64, which places the area in the moderate range for air quality. Extremely sensitive individuals may notice the difference.
Air quality is not officially rated as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) until it reaches the 100-150 AQI range. In areas ranked USG, those groups of people are encouraged to stay indoors where the air quality can be managed more easily.
The Unhealthy AQI begins at 150.
“Sources closer to the fire deal with smoke more often than areas east of the Rockies,” Kalin said. “A lot of the smoke here is well above the surface, so it’s not having as much of an impact as it is closer to the fire.”
For more information about AQI regionally and nationally, go to www.airnow.gov or download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play.
