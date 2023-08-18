More Work Slated For Westside

As summer draws to a close, Yankton officials are preparing to proceed with “take three” of the Westside Park pond liner installation.
Whether the work can be completed this year is still unclear.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon gave the City Commission an update on the project earlier this week, saying that representatives from the city continue to work with the civil engineering firm and project contractor on what seems to be a persistent leak in the pond’s clay liner.
She described the current situation as a frustration for the community.
“It’s a frustration for citizens, it’s a frustration for me and for the ducks,” Leon said. “We’re going to keep working with our partners until we get what we asked for, and everyone’s committed to that.”
Currently, the hope is to have repairs completed this summer, she said, but added that it would depend on the timing of the design, availability of contractors and possible bidding requirements.
The work to deepen Westside Park pond and shore up the banks began in the spring of 2022 with the project seemingly completed last fall. However, officials quickly noticed that the pond was having issues retaining water. While some work commenced to study the situation, it was very late in the year by the time the issue was identified and work did not commence until this spring.
The repair, which involved replacing the pond’s clay liner, was unsuccessful.
“As we monitored what was going on in the pond, we thought perhaps, since the only area that was not reworked was behind the landscaping rock that goes around the pond, perhaps that that was where the water was getting through, Leon said. “But in fact, after the water sunk below that level, it has continued to leave the pond, so that wasn’t the case.”
She said that a second soil permeability test, which measures the flow of a liquid through a soil sample, passed, so it’s not immediately clear why the current design did not work.
Engineers have suggested, and the city’s staff agrees, that a new approach is needed, Leon said.
“They have suggested a synthetic liner, designing an impermeable pond liner — of course, that would be custom to our pond — as opposed to trying to put in a new clay liner again, which didn’t work the first and second time we tried,” she said. “So, they’re getting quotes from a couple of different vendors.”
In answer to questions from the commission Monday, Leon said she would ask engineers what the rational was for choosing a clay liner over a synthetic liner and how long either type of liner would be expected to last.
Ultimately, the new proposal will have to be brought to the City Commission and the public for discussion and action, and it may have to be bid out again, she told the commission.
City Attorney Ross Den Herder recounted a conversation between his office and the engineers and contractors about the new direction of the pond project and city officials’ expectations regarding any additional costs.
“We made it clear that the city taxpayers are comfortable paying for one successful design and the costs associated with bringing that design to fruition,” he said. “So, if there’s additional costs that have been incurred or will be incurred along the way, that will be a cost not borne by the city (or) by the taxpayers.”
Last year, the City Commission approved $1.16 million for the renovation.
At a media briefing prior to the City Commission meeting, Leon explained that, though the cost may be higher than originally thought, the city is prepared to pay for one design liner in a pond that doesn’t leak and the materials related to that.
“We and all the project partners want to get the project that the community has invested in and expects,” she said. “We want to make sure that the (pond’s) bridge is no longer over troubled water, but rather over the pond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.