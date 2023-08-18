More Work Slated For Westside
Buy Now

Water levels at the Westside Park pond are falling again as it is being drained after more leaks were discovered. Also pictured is a recently installed bench placed in the memory of the late Matt Tereshinski.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

As summer draws to a close, Yankton officials are preparing to proceed with “take three” of the Westside Park pond liner installation.

Whether the work can be completed this year is still unclear.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.