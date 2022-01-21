City Not Planning Measures Amid Spike

No drastic actions are on the City of Yankton’s radar in response to the ongoing COVID-19 surge and associated staffing issues, but that doesn’t mean there will be no disruptions.
During a media preview of Monday’s Yankton City Commission meeting, City Manager Amy Leon said that the city isn’t planning major curtailments at this time.
“I don’t think we’ll close down, but we certainly are asking people if there’s something we can do that doesn’t require a visit, that’s better for us and probably better for them, too,” she said Friday.
She said that the situation is much different from when the city imposed business closures and masking mandates in 2020, or even early in the vaccination process in 2021.
“We’re in a little different place now than we were at this time,” she said. “Anybody who wanted to be vaccinated from our staff has had the opportunity. We do think we’re in a little better position and a little different position.”
However, the City Commission meeting will look different Monday in response to the current COVID crisis.
“We were going to honor Tom Kurtenbach for his service and have the fire department come,” Leon said. “I thought, ‘Nah, let’s not have 40 of our first responders in one room at one time here.’ We’re going to hold off on doing that until later. We talked to Tom and he certainly understands that.”
She also said that a commission work session to discuss recent strategic planning scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday has been canceled.
While people can still attend in person, seating will be limited and the meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube Live channel.
As for city functions, Leon said that the staff are holding their own.
“We have people out,” she said. “We’re learning the true meaning of ‘other duties as assigned,’ but so far, so good. Mother Nature has helped us because we haven’t had a snowstorm or water line breaks this week. We hope we can continue the good luck in that regard. … We still get everything done; we just might not get it done as quickly when we have operators that are not feeling as well.”
She said that there has been some scaling back to help alleviate some of the pressures of COVID.
“I’ve asked the department heads, ‘Hey, when you have a Parks Board meeting or an Airport Board meeting, let’s do those remotely,’” she said. “We’re not having our big weekly staff meeting (in person) because it’s all of the department heads. We’re holding it, but we’re holding it on GoToMeeting.”
Leon added that leaders of facilities such as the Yankton Community Library and Summit Activities Center have autonomy to adjust hours or close as staffing levels dictate, while other services can be adjusted as needed.
“We have plans for things like solid waste and recycling,” she said. “If we have too many people out, we could hold off a cycle of recycling if we needed to. We have some backup plans there. We can also pull people from our Parks Department to help in that regard.”
Leon said that the City of Yankton has largely been in a fortunate place throughout the duration of the pandemic.
“We’ve been really lucky that we haven’t had anybody seriously ill, and we’ve had people kind of staggered in illness,” she said. “Everyone’s picking up more slack and we’ve had a lot of overtime, but we’ve been able to keep operating. … Hopefully, we can continue to stay healthy and provide all of the services that people expect.”
During Monday’s regular meeting, the board will discuss salary adjustments for the city attorney, finance officer and city manager; two sidewalk café licenses; an amendment to the professional services agreement with Stockwell Engineers regarding the Westside Park Concept Plan; and a stop sign request.
The Yankton City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
