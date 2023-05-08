CASES DISPOSED: APRIL 8-14, 2023
Lelana Nannette Fallis, Sioux Falls; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; $1,096.50; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by complaint.
Summer Debra Minshall, Norfolk, Neb.; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Suspended imposition of sentence; $596.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $726.50; Jail sentence of 10 days suspended; Three years’ probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Recharged by information.
Zachary Lynn Adcock, Hartington, Neb.; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Fletcher Cole Stark, 3207 Aurora Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,229.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Maricela Olivera Hernandez, 1300 W. 8th Street, Apt. 22, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Joseph Lawrence Hubert, Vermillion; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Anita J. Potts, 1103 W. 10th Street #2, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Alton Todd Augustine, 101 S. Deer Blvd., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Princeton William Vollmer, 410 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years; 134 days credit; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute ½ lb less 1 lb marijuana; Suspended execution of sentence; $5,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 5 years suspended and 1,347 days credit; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by information; Distribute/possession with intent to distribute ½ lb less 1 lb marijuana; Recharged by information; Drug free zones created; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Recharged by information; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute ½ lb less 1 lb marijuana; Recharged by complaint; Drug free zones created; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Recharged by complaint.
Erin Pechous, Tabor; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Adam P. Spady, Riverside, Mo.; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Martin Douglas Hanson, Brookings; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jacob Paul Schliesman, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Heather Marie Stukel, 1506 Jo Lane, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Shakasia Cain, 416 Douglas Ave.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Luis Medina Quesada, 2920 Masters Ave., Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharge by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Serena A. Bourne, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Vanessa Rene Hernandez, 1317 W. 30th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Skylor John Lewis, 305 Linn, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Thomas James Morrow, 2210 Green St., Apt. 201, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probably Cause).
Reina Keiser, Tabor; Period lamps be lighted; Convicted at trial; $132.50.
Kelli White, 1005 Cedar St., Apt. 7, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Esteban Falcon Torres, 1228 Pasque Circle, Yankton; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kendall Thomas II, Lesterville; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Zachary Michael Riggs, Vermillion; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Improper use of signals; Dismissed by prosecutor; Improper use of signals; Dismissed by prosecutor; Improper use of signals; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedules I or II; $1,451.83; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 193 days credit; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more schedules I or II related items; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by indictment.
Max Aaron Groetken, 301 Bunker Lane, Apt. 22, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Ramon Angel Alvarez, Hobart, Ind.; Speeding on other roadways; $228.50; Careless driving; $132.50.
Chip Leroy Horton, Volin; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Kolby Kristopher LaCroix, 2020 Burleigh St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
James Walter Larsen, 3616 SW Jim River Rd., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Larry Dean Ryken, 106 Jerry St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Rheiny Walewangko, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Mary Ann O’Neil-Henneign, Vermillion; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Ariel Diaz Rodriquez, 102 Juniper St., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
James Edmond Brown III, 2913 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Use electronic device while driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Hit and run – death or injury; Suspended execution of sentence; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; One year probation; Hit and run – death or injury; Recharged by information.
Rebecca Lynn Servillo, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 4, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dustin Michael Kathol, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Andrew Lane Tucker, Wichita, Kan.; Overweight on axle; $208.50.
Clifford Cecil Jost, Creighton, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Russell Harmon Leonard, 905 E. 15th Street, Apt. 10, Yankton; Attempted grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,202.50; Sentence of 60 days; Three years’ probation; Fraudulent insurance acts - $1,000 more; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Fraudulent claim - $1,000 more; Recharged by complaint.
Timothy James Reck, Gayville; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $916.50; License revoked for 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nicole Monroe, Buffalo, Wyo.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Lourdes Pereira Alonso, 1212 ½ Walnut, Yankton; Illegal lane change; $132.50.
Scott Patrick Olds, White Lake; Overweight on axle; $209.50.
Alex Norman May, Andover; Failure to possess CDL/permit or drive a CMV without proper endorsement; $182.50.
