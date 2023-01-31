Thrive Working Toward New Housing Development
Yankton Thrive is in the driver’s seat of a new housing development on the west side of Yankton. The goal of Garden Estates is to help fill housing needs in the city and will be similar to the Westbrook Estates project, which was initiated by Thrive predecessor Yankton Area Progressive Growth. Garden Estates will be located to the west of Westbrook Estates.

Once again, a local economic development entity is spearheading an effort to bring more housing to Yankton — and with even more resources potentially behind them.

Recently, Yankton Thrive announced the Garden Estates project, which is slated to be built incrementally on the west side of Yankton in the coming years.

