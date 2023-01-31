Thrive Working Toward New Housing Development

Once again, a local economic development entity is spearheading an effort to bring more housing to Yankton — and with even more resources potentially behind them.
Recently, Yankton Thrive announced the Garden Estates project, which is slated to be built incrementally on the west side of Yankton in the coming years.
Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan there are big plans for Garden Estates.
“Yankton Thrive has an option on 80 acres of land west of Westbrook Estates, that we will be calling Garden Estates,” she said. “We will be developing it out in increments, starting with 28 acres. We are planning for single-family lots, duplex lots and a few multi-family lots.”
While the number of housing units has not been released, she said the plan is to keep costs for buyers somewhat low.
“We are planning to utilize Tax Increment Financing, which will cap a maximum home sale price of $340,000, a first-time home buyer price set by South Dakota Housing Development Authority,” she said.
This isn’t the first time that Yankton has seen a housing initiative of this sort.
In 2015, Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) — one of the predecessors of Yankton Thrive — announced plans to construct Westbrook Estates, which eventually built up apartments and several multi-family and single-family housing units along West City Limits Road.
Wenande said that the two projects aren’t all that different.
“The development of Garden Estates will be similar to Westbrook Estates,” she said. “Yankton Thrive will bear the initial costs of land purchase and infrastructure development and will sell lots to local developers. We are excited to open up new lots to local builders to build workforce housing.”
She said the reasons for initiating the Garden Estates project are largely the same as what drove the Westbrook Estates project, which followed a housing study citing the need for more workforce housing.
“The most recent housing study identified the need for housing at various price points,” she said. “Our local builders have been doing a great job of building homes, but for some builders, lots are in short supply, so having 28 acres opened up for new homes is beneficial. Yankton continues to grow the number of jobs available, so as new people move to town, we must also create new housing options.”
However, Wenande said there will be a major difference this time around.
“Both housing developments are very similar, with the exception of having the ability to apply for infrastructure grants this time,” she said. “The South Dakota Legislature recently approved the $200 million for housing infrastructure, and Yankton Thrive is planning to apply to bring some of those dollars to Yankton. This is one more tool we can utilize to bring the overall development costs down, which will be helpful with the higher interest rates.”
She said the hope is to move forward with the project in the near future.
“While we would have liked to have this project moving sooner, we anticipate the project going out for bids still this spring,” she said. “We will be pre-selling lots, so please reach out if you are interested. Stockwell Engineering is designing and managing the project for Yankton Thrive.”
Wenande said Garden Estates and projects like it will ultimately benefit the community as a whole.
“Yankton is an amazing community to live, work and raise a family,” she said. “Creating additional housing options will allow for our community to grow.”
