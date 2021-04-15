Vermillion School Board Eyes $26 Million Bond

VERMILLION — The Vermillion School Board is making preparations to eventually ask the public to approve an estimated $26 million bond issue to construct a new elementary school to replace the Jolley and Austin elementary schools.
“For several years, we’ve debated this topic in our facility plan,” said Tim Schwasinger, a school board member who serves on a district Facilities Studies Committee that has been reviewing options regarding the two elementary school buildings. “We’ve wondered when is the right time to potentially replace the two elementary buildings and then we kicked that into high gear at the beginning of this school year term to really study it more.
“The conclusion of the committee has been that it is time to replace those two aging elementary buildings,” Schwasinger said. “What we are proposing and the board will have to make this a formal proposition in months to come as we get through the education process with the community, but we would propose a $26 million bond issue over a 30-year time frame.”
The public is invited to a meeting to further learn about the committee’s ideas and provide input at 7 p.m. April 21 in the library of Jolley Elementary. A second similar meeting will be held 7 p.m. May 12 at Austin Elementary.
“We’re going to have those meetings in those buildings so that if people want to look around, we would love for them to do that,” he said, adding that the meetings will also be broadcast on YouTube.
The public may gain additional information and offer input right now by logging into vermillionschoolbond.com.
The current idea is to eventually construct a new elementary school to the west of the Vermillion Middle School and the two buildings would be connected.
“The district already owns that land, which is fortunate. I’m glad we don’t face an issue of placement or purchase of land, so that helps the equation,” Schwasinger said. “Quite honestly, that helps the bond issue amount substantially, too.”
The new building would provide a 21st century learning environment for the school district’s elementary students, Schwasinger said. Current plans show the new school’s frontage along Dartmouth Street. The middle school will maintain its present entrance.
The school district would gain several new efficiencies with a new elementary school, Schwasinger said, including staff no longer needing to travel between buildings “or if they do need to travel between middle school and elementary school, there’s a much, much easier commute. You don’t even need to warm up your car.”
The district would no longer need to transport food from the middle school to the elementary school and kids would experience less time riding buses. Parents who deliver their children to school and later pick them up would also experience similar efficiencies with all of the elementary grades located in one building.
There would be substantial energy savings with a new building with modern lighting and efficient windows, he said. There would also be safety with the traffic flow compared to what that flow is currently around Jolley and Austin schools.
“That would require a little more study, perhaps, but it’s definitely an improvement,” Schwasinger said. “The bus drop off would be in the back of the building for both the middle school and elementary school so you eliminate the buses from that parent traffic flow.”
The committee has reviewed what it would take to bring Austin and Jolley schools “more up to speed to a 21st century learning environment,” Schwasinger said. “We could spend about $6 million to $8 million and upgrade those two 67-year-old buildings and maybe get another 10-year’s use out of those, but that’s $6 million to $8 million for 10 years. It seems more prudent, with the way financial markets are and the interest rate on those 30-year bonds — it seems more prudent to borrow the full $26 million and get it done now.”
Superintendent Damon Alvey said, “There has been some public input already gathered because there have been teachers, administrators and fellow citizens invited in to be part of the committee. That group had some additional groundwork in the development (of the new school).”
He added that a drawing of what the plans of the new school building may look like is rather vague “but it shows you the concept, in general, of what that building could look like, its location and its impact on the neighborhood in the area.”
As planning continues and if approval to the new school idea is given by committees, the public and potentially the issuance of bonds, “obviously we would be visiting other communities that have state-of-the-art schools, whether its Sioux Falls or Harrisburg or other places in Iowa or Nebraska to find out the type of classroom space, the auxiliary spaces for 21st century learning, the physical adaptations that are important for students with disabilities, the therapeutics that go along with student education nowadays — all of those pieces will eventually be put into a nice, neat package and have a more detailed look in that drawing down the road,” Alvey said. “Right now, we’re in the early stages, gathering lots of feedback.”
Schwasinger said the committee will continue to meet monthly as efforts are made in the coming months to gather public input and share information with citizens.
“We’ll have to make a decision to have a bond issue election this fall at some point,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.