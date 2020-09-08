Incidents
• A report was received at 9:30 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 12:33 a.m. Saturday of the theft of an iPhone on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 6:14 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a car on Ferdig Ave.
• A report was received at 8:40 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:36 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a cell phone from a vehicle on W. 22nd St.
• A report was received at 3:27 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a mailbox key on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 8:30 p.m. Sunday of the theft of alcohol on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 9:06 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on E. 11th St.
• A report was received at 1:25 p.m. Monday of the theft of a gas tank from a boat on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 6:39 p.m. Monday of a fight on Maple St.
• A report was received at 8:17 p.m. Monday of the theft of a motorcycle on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 10:57 a.m. Monday of the theft of a vehicle title on W. 23rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:22 p.m. Friday of a car fire on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4 p.m. Friday of vandalism on 446th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:45 p.m. Friday of theft on Premier Circle.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:33 p.m. Friday of a ditch fire on 293rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:32 a.m. Saturday of a car fire on E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:42 p.m. Sunday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:08 a.m. Monday of theft on Riverside Park.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:15 a.m. Monday of theft on Shore Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.