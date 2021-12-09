• A report was received at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday of an accident at the intersection of 14th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday of a non-injury one-vehicle accident on Ferdig Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:51 a.m. Thursday of a non-injury two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Ferdig St. and Peninah St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:43 a.m. Thursday of a non-injury car-versus-deer accident on Highway 50.
