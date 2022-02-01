Home rapid antigen tests are the latest weapon being mobilized to combat the spread of COVID-19, but what do most people know about them? And how accurate are they?
In an effort to expand COVID-19 testing capacity across the country, the White House recently announced the purchase of one billion at-home COVID rapid antigen tests for free distribution to individual households.
The initiative began with the purchase of 500 million tests on Jan. 19. Since then, every household in the U.S. has been encouraged to order 4 free at-home rapid COVID tests from www.covidtests.gov/. Tests can also be ordered through the U.S. Postal Service at https://special.usps.com/testkits. Tests are expected to ship within 7-12 days. Tests can also be ordered by phone at 800-232-0233. The South Dakota Department of Health is also available to answer questions at 800-997-2880.
The tests are completely free.
For those who may require more than four tests, the administration also announced that, as of Jan. 15, private insurance companies are required to cover the cost of eight free at-home COVID-19 tests per covered individual per month. Individuals with private insurance should contact their insurance company for details.
According to the White House’s website, “Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.”
Symptoms to watch for include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or loss of taste or smell.
This initiative to place more testing in the hands of the population represents a departure from the way most COVID testing has been done until now. The PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests are the most accurate and are performed by trained medical professionals who send the samples to a lab for processing, which takes time.
Residents who visit the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) website can order both rapid antigen tests and saliva tests, but saliva tests must be returned to the state by mail for processing by a lab.
Both are good tests that work differently, according to DOH Communications Director Daniel Bucheli.
“That said, the best test is the one you can readily access when you need it,” he said. “Antigen tests can be done anywhere at a moment’s notice and have results back in as little as 15 minutes.”
The free Flowflex rapid tests available on the South Dakota website are approved for nonprescription home use with sample self-collection for individuals ages 14 years and older or with adult-collected samples from individuals aged 2 years or older, under the federal Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
All rapid antigen test samples are collected from the nasal passages with a swab.
Due to the large number of tests purchased at one time, there is no way of knowing which brand of test the federal website will send out.
According to the FAQ section online at www.doh.sd.gov/COVID/Testing/FREETestKit.aspx, the Flowflex antigen home test correctly identified 93% of positive specimens and 100% of negative specimens and does not require retesting. Instructions for repeat testing can vary from brand to brand, so it is important to follow the instructions that come with your brand of test.
The tests don’t expire right away, so it’s OK to keep some on hand. Tests should be kept at room temperature.
Most tests have expiration dates of at least six months from the date of manufacture, Bucheli noted, adding that the antigen test kits provided by the South Dakota Department of Health have expiration dates of one year from the date of manufacture.
A positive rapid antigen test is considered to be especially accurate and does not need to be confirmed with another test, Liz Healy, infection control specialist at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, told the Press & Dakotan.
“If you test positive, you should accept it as a confirmed positive and stay home for at least five days,” she said. “Counting your days starts from day zero, which is the day your symptoms started or the date of the positive test.”
If, after five days, your fever has resolved and symptoms are improving, it’s OK to resume normal activities while continuing to wear a well-fitted mask in public settings, Healy said. However, if, after 5 days, you continue to have a fever or symptoms, you should stay home until symptoms resolve.
Further testing before a return to normal activities is not part of current CDC recommendations.
Though it is true that a person infected with COVID-19 could continue to test positive for days or even weeks following infection, Bucheli noted that those cases are rare.
Tests that return negative results may have to be repeated after a few days, depending on the instructions in the COVID test kit.
“Negative tests are also accurate, but they may not catch an early infection,” Healy said. “Re-testing may be necessary as symptoms progress.”
Also, doctors are seeing other respiratory illnesses, including influenza, which have very similar symptoms to COVID-19, she said. Individuals with symptoms, who test negative on a home test for COVID, should consider contacting their medical provider to discuss possible further testing.
In addition to isolating, individuals at high risk for complications from COVID-19 who they test positive should let their medical provider know, Healy said.
“There may be treatments that could help prevent severe disease, hospitalization or death,” Healy said.
High-risk individuals include those with underlying medical conditions, including cancer, chronic kidney or liver disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity, substance abuse disorders or organ transplant recipients.
Also at high risk are those who are unvaccinated and vaccinated but not boosted, she said.
“People who are unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to die of COVID,” Healy said. “(They are) 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to get COVID than their vaccinated peers, according to the CDC.”
Despite authorities’ best effort to simplify the order process, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) cautions that there are likely scams already out there designed to separate people ordering tests from their money and personal information. A legitimate website or phone representative will not ask for your Social Security number or Medicare ID and will not ask for a credit card number “to pay for shipping.”
These are signs of a scam.
Here are BBB’s tips for checking the legitimacy of a website:
• Domain name — Scammers choose domain names as close to the real thing as possible. They may swap two letters or use a slight misspelling. So read carefully for the exact, correct spelling.
• Tricky subdomains — Look at the spelling of the subdomain name. A favorite trick of scammers is to use a different one (from the legitimate one) in hopes you will not notice.
Only your name and address are requested by the real websites. The government program is free and requires no payment from you, even for shipping. No insurance details or other personal information is required.
For more information, call federal authorities at 800-232-0233 or the South Dakota Department of Health at 800-997-2880.
