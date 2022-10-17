Incidents
• A report was received at 11:27 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on Walnut Street. There was writing on a pole in a parking lot.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Incidents
• A report was received at 11:27 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on Walnut Street. There was writing on a pole in a parking lot.
• A report was received at 10:10 a.m. Saturday of some food stolen on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 8:42 a.m. Saturday on some money and a speaker stolen on Pasque Circle.
• A report was received at 1:55 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle pursuit on Third Street. A gold truck was traveling at a high rate of speed. No other details were available.
• A report was received at 4:15 p.m. Friday of a domestic violence incident on Ninth Street.
• A report was received at 11:39 a.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 8:59 a.m. Sunday of a boat being vandalized with spray paint on Green Street.
• A report was received at 2:12 p.m. Friday of several hay bales on the road on 448th Avenue near 301st Street, Irene.
• A report was received at 11:52 a.m. Saturday of a theft on County Drive, Yankton.
• A report was received at 7:20 p.m. Sunday of a possible fire on Highway 50 and 435th Street. There was no fire.
• A report was received at 1:36 p.m. Monday of the theft of a wallet on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 7:47 a.m. Monday of railroad crossing arms stuck in the down position on Eighth Street.
• A report was received at 6:12 p.m. Sunday of a vandalized vehicle on Green Street. A tire was slashed and a wire snipped.
• A report was received at 4:54 p.m. Sunday regarding an assault on Burleigh Street.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.