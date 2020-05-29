Campgrounds operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Gavins Point Project will open Monday. This will include Cottonwood and Nebraska Tailwaters campgrounds.
The health and safety of USACE personnel, contractors, volunteers, and the visiting public remain our highest priority. We are asking everyone to follow the social distancing guidelines and abide by any signs posted in the parks. CDC guidance on visiting parks and recreation facilities can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.
There are a number of changes to our operations this year to help limit the risk of COVID-19. All campsites must be reserved online at www.recreation.gov prior to arrival. When the call center reopens, 877-444-6777 may also be used. No payments will be accepted in the campgrounds. We also ask visitors to limit the use of our comfort stations to single occupancy. Our playgrounds will remain closed for the season. The visitor center remains closed and all power plant tours of our hydroelectric dam have been cancelled.
Stay informed by checking www.nwo.usace.army.mil/gavinspoint, the Facebook page facebook.com/USACEGavins or by calling (402) 667-2546.
