Yankton County recorded six new positive tests in Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota from the Department of Health.
The increase — which matched the county’s single-day high, set last Friday — hiked the number of known cases in the county to 125. There have been 24 new cases since Aug. 1.
Yankton County also reported one new hospitalization, its 10th. The county has 26 active cases.
Also locally, Clay County recorded one new case, its 132nd. There was one new recovery (116). There are 16 active cases.
Hutchinson County registered one new positive test, bringing its case total to 30. Five cases are active.
Turner County added one new case (53). There are 10 active cases.
Union County also recorded one new case, its 217th. One new recovery was reported (185). There are 28 active cases.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 102 new positive tests Wednesday, lifting its case total to 9,815. However, active cases dropped by 98 to 1,062.
One new death was reported, the state’s 147th. It occurred in Lyman County.
Other statewide statistics for Wednesday included:
• Recoveries — 8,606 (+99);
• Hospitalizations — 892 ever hospitalized (+5); 59 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Tests — 156,759 total tests (+1,982); 123,628 individuals tested (+1,219).
In Nebraska, 334 new positive tests and three new deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Tuesday. The state now has 29,030 known cases to date and 351 deaths.
Locally, Cedar County added one new positive test, its 23rd.
Total hospitalizations soared by 139 to 1,880, but the number of current hospitalizations dropped to 157 (-5).
Recoveries climbed to 21,312 (+199).
DOH website yesterday showed 117 total for Yankton County and 125 today. That would be a total of 8, unless they revised yesterday's total.
