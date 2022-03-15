Man Sentenced In THC Incident

TYNDALL — A Tabor man has received a suspended imposition of sentence for providing the marijuana in the brownies his mother unknowingly served to a group of senior citizens.
Michael James Koranda, 46, earlier pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I or II. The Class 5 felony carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
At Tuesday’s sentencing, Judge Cheryle Gering gave Koranda the suspended sentence with two years of probation. She also sentenced him to serve 60 days in the county jail, comprised of three 20-day sentences — starting July 1, Sept. 1 and Dec. 1 — that can be waived if he meets court conditions.
In addition, Koranda was ordered to pay $1,116.50 for his fine and court costs, along with $2,312.82 in restitution to victims. He must also meet other court conditions, including writing a letter of apology to those affected by the THC-laced brownies.
Koranda’s arrest has captured national attention because of the incident’s nature. Besides his legal issues, Koranda resigned his position with the Bon Homme school district as its K-12 vocal music teacher.
At his sentencing, Koranda expressed regret for his actions and its impact on others, including those who didn’t realize they were poisoned and required medical attention.
“I’m really sorry. This impacted so many in the community, and I’m sorry for that,” he said. “So many people got sick, and that wasn’t my intention for that to happen.”
Koranda said harming others was totally out of his character.
“I’m sorry I made a poor choice,” he said.
At Tuesday’s sentencing, Gering said she realized Koranda didn’t intend for the pot brownies to reach the Tabor community event. However, his actions — including interstate transportation of the one pound of THC butter — harmed its unsuspecting victims.
Also, Koranda let down the Bon Homme school district and, in particular, his students, the judge said.
In determining her sentence, Gering said she conducted research not only on Koranda’s case but also on the statutes, arrests and accidental poisonings in Colorado, where voters approved recreational marijuana and Koranda had purchased the THC butter used in the brownies.
“Colorado has legalized marijuana, and that state has dealt with its impact,” she said. “I have reviewed Colorado’s reports, and the amount of calls to poison control centers and emergency rooms keep rising (in that state). Children are unknowingly ingesting these substances.”
Koranda needs to consider those unintended consequences, such as what occurred with the attendees at the Tabor card party, the judge said.
“It’s eye opening to you (Koranda) and other people,” she said of the accidental poisonings. “When you use marijuana or other mind-altering substances, it has an impact on other people — even if that wasn’t your intent. People need to be more aware of the potential ramifications.”
Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl told the court she supported the suspended imposition of sentence because it included restitution to the court and to those ingesting the brownies.
Defense attorney Dan Fox of Yankton spoke about his client’s regret for the incident.
“It was a very unfortunate, isolated incident not representing my client’s character,” Fox said. “He has been cooperating with authorities and realizes marijuana is against the law. For the unintended consequences (of the poisoning), he is remorseful that it impacted quite a few folks, and he feels bad about it.”
Koranda also realizes he let his students down with his actions, Fox said.
“This is no indication of his normal conduct,” the attorney said. “He lost his job, and this will impact his future employability. I have done 34 years of criminal defense, and I don’t think I have seen a client with less criminal history and one who is a more appropriate candidate for a suspended imposition of sentence.”
At 46 years old, Koranda had no previous criminal record or interaction with the court system, Fox said. “He wants to get back on his feet and show he is an exemplary citizen,” the lawyer added.
Fox asked the court to give Koranda an informal probation, as his client had not found success at securing local employment. Koranda was looking a possible out-of-state work on a contract basis and was seeking either the informal probation or a very short probation, his attorney said.
Gering turned her attention to the impact of Koranda’s actions on his students and his teaching career.
By the nature of their profession, teachers serve as role models for their students and are held to a higher standard, the judge said. She cited a section of the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) code calling for exemplary behavior and high moral standards for teachers.
While he was receiving a suspended imposition of sentence, Koranda’s case will be reported to the state DOE, which in turn can follow him across state lines, the judge said. As a result, Koranda’s actions will impact his employability, she added.
“However, you have a lot of good things to offer the community where you live,” Gering told him. “Regretfully, (your decisions) have derailed you from many of those things. I hope the derailment is of a short term.”
In one other area, Gering addressed the impact if Koranda uses drugs to deal with any personal struggles. However, turning to marijuana or other substances isn’t a solution, she said, hoping he would work on the many positive things he is able to do with his life.
Gering said she was disturbed that Koranda broke federal law not only by purchasing and using marijuana but also by transporting it from Colorado through Nebraska on the way to South Dakota.
In particular, Koranda’s actions and poor judgement are more in line with someone half his age and with less life experience, the judge said. Beyond the THC butter, she noted his first drug patch came back testing positive for methamphetamine.
In the end, Gering said she would use her “judicial clemency” in granting the suspended imposition of sentence and the two-year probation period.
Koranda has asked that his probation be transferrable to other states.
