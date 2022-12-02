PIERRE — For December, the South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” author speaker series features veteran journalist and former state legislator Noel Hamiel and his new book, “South Dakota’s Mathis Murders: Horror in the Heartland.”
This free virtual event will be held Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. CST on Zoom. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events. “History Talks” is a monthly program of the South Dakota Historical Society Press and the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation.
The book examines South Dakota’s most infamous murder case with a journalistic eye and a political insider’s wealth of knowledge. On Sept. 8, 1981, LaDonna Mathis and two of her three children were shot in the head at their home. Despite the thorough investigations conducted by numerous law enforcement officials, neither the murderer nor the murder weapon was ever found. Although Mathis’s husband was charged with the crime, he was acquitted, leaving the case unsolved. Over 40 years later, the case remains a mystery.
Hamiel, a former publisher of the Yankton Press & Dakotan, has revisited the case and those involved, offering renewed insight into this cold case. His research for the book brought him to the State Archives of South Dakota, where he found records significant to the writing of the book.
This book is available for purchase from the Press & Dakotan. Call 605-665-7811 or 800-743-2968.
