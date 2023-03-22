Yankton Thrive will be hosting a Post Legislative Luncheon on Thursday, March 30, at Fryn’ Pan (502 W 21st Street) from noon-1 p.m.
David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, will be the featured speaker at the luncheon. Owen will facilitate an overview of key legislative items that took place during the legislature in addition to a wrap-up of items accomplished during the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.