The Library Board of Trustees will hold its regularly scheduled meeting in the Meeting Room at Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut St, Yankton, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
You can also join the meeting virtually by going to the following link on your computer, smartphone or tablet: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/541968125
