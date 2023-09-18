The gift of a free exterior home paint job went to an area couple — and, for the recipients, it could not have come at a better time.
In April, the Press & Dakotan announced that Randy Wolford, owner of Yankton Painting, in partnership with Sherwin Williams, was planning to give away a free exterior paint job to a local veteran or senior citizen. Wolford got the idea after one of last winter’s snow events when he was offering free snow removal for veterans and senior citizens.
Wolford told the Press & Dakotan that the need he saw was overwhelming, and he decided to find a way for his business to help people.
“When (the announcement) came out in April, we hadn’t even thought about applying for it,” Marge Jensen told the Press & Dakotan. “Then, some of our military friends got a hold of us and said, ‘Did you submit something for it?’ And we said, ‘No. There’s a lot more people that are more deserving than us.’ And they said, ‘Well, read the article again.’”
Doug Jensen retired in 2021 from the South Dakota National Guard’s Charlie Battery; 1st Battalion 147th Field Artillery after 24 years of service. His son, Mark Jensen, joined the Guard and was deployed with Yankton’s Charlie Battery to Iraq and Afghanistan. More recently, he was deployed to Djibouti, Africa, with his son, Kobe Jensen.
After Jensen retired, he and his wife set about preparing to paint the house the following spring. However, he was then diagnosed with glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor that doctors said was inoperable.
“So, everything was put on hold,” Marge said. “He went into treatment all last year and this spring.”
The plan was to pick up the house painting project again this spring, Marge said.
Wolford later told the Jensens that all of the applicants were good candidates for the giveaway, so he put the names in a bowl and picked one at random.
When the call came announcing that the Jensens had been selected, it was a shock, she said.
“I couldn’t believe it. We weren’t even going to submit anything, but our military friends asked us to,” Marge said. “We’re very grateful that Randy and Sherwin Williams teamed up and were doing this for the community.
“It took a big weight off our shoulders.”
Also, Wolford announced that his company will give away a free exterior paint job every year.
