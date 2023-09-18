Doug and Marge Jensen
Doug and Marge Jensen received a free exterior paint job from Yankton Painting this month. The company’s owner, Randy Wolford, has decided to give away the last paint job of each year to a senior citizen or veteran.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

The gift of a free exterior home paint job went to an area couple — and, for the recipients, it could not have come at a better time.

The winners were Doug and Marge Jensen of Yankton, and the paint job was completed over the weekend.

