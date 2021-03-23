As Sports Activities Move Outdoors, YSD To Scale Back COVID Restrictions

Having successfully kept students in activities through the indoor athletics season, with adjustments to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Yankton school officials are looking forward to an outdoor spring activity season with fewer restrictions.
In the wake of school closings and event cancelations across the U.S. last spring, administrators in the Yankton School District (YSD) put a COVID safety plan in place last summer designed to keep in-person classes and activities going for as long as possible.
Following that plan seems to have paid off, with a full schedule of fall and winter activities and just one game postponement due to a COVID quarantine situation, said YSD Activities Director Ryan Mors.
“When we started the school year, we were just hoping that our kids would be able to stay in school all year and participate in all their activities all year. That was behind everything we did,” he said. “Then, in the fall and winter seasons, all of our kids actually did compete and participate in all of their activities.”
One of the most difficult decisions was requiring masks in school and at all activities, which the school board did at its August meeting. Additionally, Mors opted to implement a voucher system to reduce crowds at certain events.
“At the very beginning, it took people a little while to get used to what we were doing, but as we continued to host more and more events at home, our patrons, our parents at home and the Yankton residents who attended events got used to having to wear masks and got used to needing to have vouchers,” he said. “All our home audiences were very respectful and very easy to work with.”
Issues only arose with visitors from school districts that did not require masks, but for the most part, they, too, were cooperative and easy to work with, Mors said.
“I would say, overall, that the voucher system and the wearing of masks was very successful and had a positive impact on the fall and winter sports season,” he said. “It’s excellent that we made it through this year without having to cancel anything.”
In hindsight, Mors said there isn’t any part of the COVID plan for activities that he would change, but he’s hopeful that next year, the school district can look forward to not having to have a voucher system for its activities.
“We want to allow anybody and everybody who wants to attend our activities to do so,” he said. “I know the voucher system was frustrating for people who weren’t able to come and watch the events they wanted to, but the majority of people understood.”
Behind the scenes, Mors said that his department relied heavily on YSD’s Healthcare Advisory Committee in making decisions throughout the school year. The committee was instituted by the school district last summer and is comprised of administrators and local medical professionals.
Because spring activities and events are held outside for the most part, some semblance of normalcy can return to YSD activities, he said.
“Since we don’t sell tickets for boys’ tennis or girls’ golf or track, we’re not going to regulate the number of spectators who can attend our spring sports,” Mors said. “Vouchers won’t be required for any of our outdoor activities this spring, so anybody who wants to attend will be allowed to attend.”
Though not required, masks will be highly recommended, he said.
“We will continue to mandate masks on our coaches and our non-participating athletes this spring until our YSD Health Care Advisory Committee says otherwise,” he added.
As with fall activities, athletes are not required to be masked while participating in their activity.
“Once we get to summer, it’ll just be open gyms for all of our sporting teams,” Mors said. “Like last year, we will take guidance from the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) on how they want us to proceed with our summer open gyms and our summer camps.”
How next fall’s activities season goes will depend on the community’s COVID numbers and vaccinations, he said.
“There were a lot of question marks when the year started: How long would we even be in school? How long would we be able to have our activities?” Mors said. “The fact that our kids were able to participate is the most important thing. We’re happy we’ve done as much as we possibly could to let that happen and continue to happen through the end of the school year.”
