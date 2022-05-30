A Stormy Holiday

BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
A tumultuous Memorial Day weekend in terms of weather brought rain and wind, including a tornado watch that resulted in the activation of Yankton’s sirens around 1 a.m. Monday.
The public was advised to take shelter both in Yankton and in the Lewis and Clark Lake area, site of a large number of campers for the weekend.
The unstable weather resumed Monday morning, and spotters were monitoring an active storm system that hit northeast Nebraska and moved into southeast South Dakota.
The volatile system continued a northeast pattern that brought extensive damage to Sioux Falls, resulting in the postponement of the state high school baseball tournament until today (Tuesday).
The strong system also hit the Madison area and moved into northeast South Dakota. The weather pattern eventually moved into Minnesota and Iowa.
For Yankton, the Sunday/Monday overnight tornado watch was just the beginning.
The National Weather Service issued a second tornado watch until 6 p.m. Monday for the Yankton region. While the tornado watch was allowed to expire, the NWS issued a thunderstorm warning including Yankton and Turner counties until 6:45 p.m. Monday.
As the first front moved through the region, Saturday temperatures in the 90s at Yankton plunged overnight. The change marked the start of a weekend pattern that included tornado watches not normally associated with overnight or early morning hours.
The storm system also brought rainfall and hail. Yankton reported an unofficial 1.51 inches of precipitation Monday.
In a social media post, Mark Wendt displayed four large hail stones that he said represented significant activity in the Wakonda area of Clay County.
In northeast Nebraska, Hartington reported 1.5 inches of rain, according to Cedar County Emegency Manager Kevin Garvin.
“Early this (Monday) morning there was damage to some power poles about five miles south of St. Helena,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Wynot and Fordyce spotters were deployed around 1:15 a.m.”
Cedar County saw the same storm activity reported early Monday morning in Yankton, Garvin said.
“The first tornado warning impacting Cedar County came around 12:20 (a.m.), and that prompted siren activation,” he said. “No tornadoes were spotted. All were radar indicated.”
The only reported storm-related damage was trees losing branches in Hartington during early Monday morning and in Laurel during Monday afternoon, Garvin added.
The unstable weather continued Monday night, prompting the NWS office in Sioux Falls to issue a wind advisory that went into effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for a region that included Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Bon Homme, Yankton and Union counties in southeast South Dakota.
In addition, the National Weather Service in Omaha to issue a wind advisory until midnight for Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison and Stanton counties in northeast Nebraska.
The affected cities included Creighton, Bloomfield, Crofton, Wausa, Verdigre, Niobrara, Hartington, Laurel, Randolph and Coleridge.
This week’s forecast calls for a much more stable weather pattern for the Yankton region. Tuesday’s outlook calls for breezy weather, a slight chance of showers and partly sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees. The rest of the week remains mostly sunny with high temperatures of 69 degrees Wednesday, 77 degrees Thursday and 78 degrees Friday.
A chance of showers returns next weekend.
